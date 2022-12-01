Published December 1, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

This weekend is a rematch of the AFC Championship Game from last season, with the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. The game is expected to be high-scoring with both offenses loaded with weapons. During an interview this week, Chiefs safety Justin Reid was asked what he would have done differently in that game if he were on Kansas City last year. Reid responded in a way that has apparently got Ja’Marr Chase up in arms.

“A lot of it is going to come down to making a play on the ball. They have 88.. Higgins… He’s more of a finesse type of guy, not the best blocker. I’m going to lock him down. Straight up,” Reid said.

He later attempted to clarify his statement on social media, saying “Tbh, I meant Hayden Hurst* for the man matchups. Nonetheless, any and everybody still getting locked up” on Twitter. The Bengals All-Pro receiver clearly does not agree. Chase re-tweeted “Let’s put some money on it big time.”

Justin Reid just digging his own grave now 💀 #itsonsightpic.twitter.com/JfVDRWMkOj — Faux Joey Brrr (@FauxJeaux) November 30, 2022

It’s hard to know whether or not Reid was really talking about the Bengals tight end. But it certainly sounded like he was calling out Higgins as soft.

Higgins is a big target, much bigger and more physical than Chase is. You could call Higgins a lot of things, soft is generally not one of them. Meanwhile, the Bengals are set to get Chase back after missing the last month and change with a hip injury. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and is listed as questionable to play. If he does suit up, Reid and the Chiefs defense will have their hands full.