The AFC North has emerged as one of the most talented all-around divisions in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals have led the charge in recent seasons, but head coach Zac Taylor understands that Cincinnati's division rivals will make winning the division an immense challenge during the 2023 campaign.

“We've got really good players so you don't want to deviate too much from what they've done really well,” Taylor said on the Pat McAfee Show. “At the same time, you gotta continue to evolve and tweak as teams try to catch up to you. The one thing we believe is this is the toughest division in all of football, the AFC North.”

Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is currently dealing with an injury. Cincinnati is still hoping to have him for most of the season. Keeping an eye on his status will be important though.

Cincinnati expects to compete in 2023. Zac Taylor even believes that playing in a difficult division like the AFC North may provide overlooked benefits.

“If you can win the division, be in contention for the division,” Taylor continued, “you're battle-tested, ready for the playoffs. This division serves us so well when you're competing against those three other teams.”

The Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns are all on the verge of contending as well. Those three teams also feature question marks, and the Bengals probably still have the best chance to win the division. That said, Taylor clearly isn't counting any of the teams out.

The AFC North will be a fascinating division to follow throughout the 2023 season.