The news was never quite alarming to begin with, but when Joe Burrow suffered a strained calf early in training camp, it certainly was not good news for the Cincinnati Bengals. It was expected that Burrow would miss the majority of his work in training camp but that he would be in the lineup when the Bengals opened the season September 10 against the Cleveland Browns.

THIS is Joe Burrow throwing balls without a leg sleeve right now #Bengals @WLWT pic.twitter.com/aRowDdwUCi — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) August 11, 2023

Joe Burrow is on the field running and was throwing a bit earlier. Starters are not expected to play tonight but positive news seeing this before the rest of the team comes out to warm up. pic.twitter.com/p9vN1ipVI8 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) August 11, 2023

Burrow is not likely to play in any of Cincinnati's preseason games, but it was encouraging to see Burrow both running and throwing prior to the Bengals' first preseason game of the summer against the Green Bay Packers.

Burrow was not wearing a leg sleeve to protect the calf injury, so it's clear he is working towards his recovery. He was not cutting loose and firing deep passes with a lot of velocity, and he was not running at full speed. However, he was jogging with a purpose and he did not suffer any ill effects.

The Bengals are one of the dominant teams in the AFC and they have high hopes of getting back to the Super Bowl this season. The Bengals made it to the championship game 2 years ago, and they nearly returned last year before being beaten in the AFC title game by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joe Burrow has become one of the top quarterbacks in the game, and he is coming off a season in which he completed 414 of 606 passes for 4,475 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He is also a solid runner who gained 257 yards and scored 5 touchdowns.