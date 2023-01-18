The Cincinnati Bengals are slight underdogs in their divisional round showdown with the Buffalo Bills, but head coach Zac Taylor doesn’t care about that label one bit.

During his presser on Wednesday, Taylor was asked about the perception that they are huge underdogs this postseason. Not only are they not favored to beat the Bills, but they are also not expected to repeat their run to the Super Bowl like last season.

Taylor, however, emphasized that they remain the AFC champions and they don’t care what others say or think about them. Like last season, he is confident that they can surprise the whole football world once again.

“We know that we’re the defending AFC Champions. So, there’s an edge to this team where we’re not an underdog to anybody. And so, I think that’s just been the feeling we’ve had all season,” Taylor said, per Pro Football Talk.

“We don’t really care what anybody else says about us. We know we belong in the field with every team in this league.”

Sure enough, the Bengals did little to raise the confidence of their fans during their showdown with the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round. Had it not been for a Sam Hubbard fumble return touchdown. Taylor may not have been talking to reporters right now.

Nonetheless, as what fans have seen last season, it would be wrong to count out Joe Burrow and the Bengals just because of one uncharacteristic game. Clearly, Zac Taylor is not losing faith on his team as they look to beta the odds once again.