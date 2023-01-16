Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard is still on cloud nine after helping his team beat the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night in the AFC Wild-Card Round. Hubbard came through with the biggest play of his career in the fourth quarter of the contest, when he scooped up a fumble by Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and raced all the way to the other end of the field for a massive 98-yard touchdown that broke a 17-17 tie and put the Bengals in front for good.

Whichever way the Bengals’ campaign in this postseason would turn out, Sam Hubbard’s fumble return touchdown will forever be remembered by Cincinnati fans, especially since it came at the expense of their fierce AFC North division rivals.

“You can’t even dream that one up,” Hubbard said. “It’s pretty special. I was just glad to see the looks on my teammates’ faces (on the sideline). That was a tough-fought game with a lot of adversity. To be the guy to come through is an amazing feeling.”

The Ravens needed just a yard to clear to score a touchdown during that play, but they failed to execute a quarterback sneak properly, leading to an error that ultimately doomed Baltimore’s chances of moving on to the next round of the playoffs.

Instead, it will be Hubbard and the Bengals who are still alive and dancing their way to the AFC Divisional Round where they will meet Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.

Hubbard also had four total tackles in the win over the Ravens.