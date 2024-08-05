The Cincinnati Bengals have lost defensive end Cam Sample for the 2024 season due to a torn Achilles, and head coach Zac Taylor spoke on the “huge” loss on the defensive side of the ball.

Zac Taylor said Cam Sample is a “consistent player, consistent person,” according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

When looking at Sample's box score stats, he does not necessarily stuff the sheet from a pass-rushing standpoint, with two sacks in 2022 being a career-high, according to Pro Football Reference. He has been a serviceable run defender in the past, with a 65 run defense grade in 2021, according to PFF, followed by a 64.9 grade in 2022 and 61.8 grade last season.

While Sample is not one of the top players on the Bengals' roster, he has been a solid depth piece for them, and that will put more on the plates of the other players in the team's edge room. It is tough timing for Sample as well, as he was entering a contract season for the Bengals. With a solid season in 2024, he would have been in a position to get a nice contract, either from Cincinnati or another team next offseason.

Now, Sample will hit free agency coming off an Achilles injury, which is not ideal at all. He will likely get considerably less than if he had played out healthy this season. Given Taylor's comments on Sample's value to the Bengals, it would not be surprising to see the team bring him back in 2025, as it should not be too significant of a contract.

Bengals' defensive line without Cam Sample

The Bengals had Sample in an edge rusher group with players like Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. With Sample's injury, more will be on the plate of those players. Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson are both dealing with injuries during training camp as well, but it is thought that both of them will be able to return at some point.

Joseph Ossai is an intriguing piece for the Bengals, and it will be interesting to see how he performs this year with presumably a bigger role with Sample out.

The Bengals have a big of a different look on defense this season in comparison to prior years, with DJ Reader leaving in free agency and players like Geno Stone coming in tohelp on the back end.

Cincinnati figures to still be a contender this season, but it will have to do so without Sample.