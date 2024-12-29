The Cincinnati Bengals picked up a massive win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday night. It was another fantastic performance from quarterback Joe Burrow, as well. The Bengals superstar was instrumental in Cincinnati earning its fourth straight win and keeping its playoff hopes alive. Head coach Zac Taylor could not be happier with his quarterback.

Taylor spoke to reporters following the huge 30-24 overtime victory. And he certainly had some incredibly high praise for his signal caller after his big-time performance. “I don’t know how anybody can stand on the field and watch Joe Burrow and not say he’s the best player in the world,” the Bengals head coach said, via Sports Illustrated reporter Jay Morrison.

Burrow had quite the day against the Broncos defense. He completed 39 passes for 412 yards, three passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown. “This is one of the crazy ones I’ve been involved with in the NFL,” Burrow said of the win, via ESPN. “It feels like we had a couple of those this year, and it’s nice to come out on top in one.”

All three touchdown passes — including the game-winner — went to Tee Higgins. Higgins also dominated the Denver defense on Saturday. The Bengals wideout hauled in 11 passes on 12 targets for 131 yards. The former Clemson star averaged nearly 12 yards per reception in the win over the Broncos at home.

The Bengals certainly needed this win to keep their postseason hopes alive. A loss would have seen the Broncos clinch a playoff spot. However, the race for the AFC's final playoff spot will come down to Week 18. The Bengals and Broncos face competition from the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts for this final playoff berth.

The Bengals need to take care of the business in front of them. But they certainly made enough plays to beat the Broncos and keep their hopes alive. Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati into battle in their Week 18 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.