The Cincinnati Bengals remained mathematically alive in the postseason race thanks to Saturday's dramatic 30-24 victory over the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium.

Quarterback Joe Burrow threw his third and most important touchdown pass of the evening to Tee Higgins in overtime, sealing the victory and keeping the Bengals' hope of a return to the postseason alive.

Watching from afar, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was clearly impressed by Burrows' performance and exclaimed on his X account that Burrows should be named the NFL's Most Valuable Player if he ultimately leads the Bengals to the postseason.

“If Joe burrow takes this team to the playoffs I don’t even think it should be in question who’s MVP!! God damm! Best in the world rn!”

The Bengals will next hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 5.

What does the future hold for Cowboys LB Micah Parsons?

Parsons is playing in the final year of his current contract with the Cowboys, who have already been mathematically eliminated from any chance of participating in the 2024 NFL postseason.

The veteran Cowboys linebacker explained earlier this month that he realizes the nature of the business and he doesn't have any hard feelings regardless of what transpires in his career.

“I understand how that business side goes. There are no hard feelings in this business, whether I'm here or anywhere else,” he said per Jon Machota via X. “Obviously I've stated that I want to be here. But at the end of the day, I understand the business side. “I've put in a lot of work, I've played hard too, so obviously if sides can't agree to those type of things, it happens like that.

But I'm just happy to be here. I'm just gonna keep playing hard while I'm here. If I'm here for the next 5-6 years, I'm gonna keep playing hard then too. Ain't nothing really gonna make a difference, Micah is gonna play hard.”

Parsons has racked up 250 tackles during his career, spent entirely with the Cowboys.