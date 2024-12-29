Following a back-and-forth affair between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos in Week 17, the NFL world erupted into a frenzy after the overtime ending. This was a crucial game for both sides, with the Bengals' playoff hopes riding on the result.

Now, following the win for Cincinnati, their playoffs hope remain alive. Along with the Bengals, the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and Broncos all remain alive in their playoff hunt.

Expand Tweet

This game was nearly as close as it could've been, scoring 34 points in the last quarter and overtime.

The reason this game even went to overtime was because of a true miracle touchdown throw by Bo Nix, finding Marvin Mims for the 25-yard score with less than 10 seconds remaining.

Expand Tweet

And then, once in overtime, Bengals fans almost had the worst possible thing happen to them, lining up for a 33-yard field goal attempt to win the game.

However, instead of going through the uprights, the ball doinked off of one of the posts, giving the ball back to the Broncos for a chance to win it.

Expand Tweet

Then, after stopping the Broncos from scoring on their second offensive drive in overtime, Joe Burrow led the Bengals on a five-play, 63-yard scoring drive to keep Cincinnati's playoff hopes alive. Burrow found Tee Higgins for his third touchdown of the day. Higgins would have a career game, catching 11 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns, including the overtime game-winner.

Expand Tweet

And once the Bengals completed the overtime victory, social media exploded with all different NFL fans getting in on the action.

Social media goes bananas over Bengals-Broncos OT ending

With so much riding on this game for both sides, fans from each team got active on social media, expressing their feelings after this game ended.

Even fans who didn't have a team playing in the fight made their voices heard.

Expand Tweet

However, here were some of the best reactions to the Bengals' overtime victory:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Now, while many fans had something to say about either the Bengals or Broncos, there were plenty of fans looking forward to the Chiefs playing, as the result of their game ends the lifeline for others in the AFC Playoff Picture.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Regardless of what the social media peanut gallery thought, however, any fan who watched this Week 17 matchup was blessed with some dramatic football, and fans can't ever be upset about that.