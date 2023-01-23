Who Dey, baby! The Cincinnati Bengals shocked a lot of people after dispatching the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round on the round. The result wasn’t that surprising; it was how Cincy made Buffalo look… vulnerable, weak. It’s no surprise, then, that Bengals coach Zac Taylor was feeling himself after the game, and decided to get a little sassy after their win, per Ian Rapoport.

#Bengals coach Zac Taylor: “It is tough because they have to formulate the plans for coin tosses, formulate the plans for neutral site games & we just keep screwing it up for everybody. I hate that for people who have to endure all the logistical issues, we keep screwing it up.”

Taylor is referencing the insane circumstances surrounding the Bengals’ playoff run. The Week 17 no-contest against the Bills induced a couple of controversial changes to the playoff format for this year. Most of these changes negatively affected Cincinnati, with them losing the chance for home-field advantage in the AFCCG and potentially losing home-field in the Wild Card as well.

Those changes clearly lit a fire under the Bengals, who felt (rightfully) slighted about all of these changes. There were already protocols in place for the NFL, and yet they made all of these arbitrary rules. Now, there are one step away from returning to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals will face an awfully familiar foe in the AFCCG: the Kansas City Chiefs. Cincy has faced Kansas City on many thrilling games over the last few years. In fact, these two teams faced each other during the playoffs last year, with Burrow and co. coming back to smoke KC. Can they do the same thing again?