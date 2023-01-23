In today’s Divisional Round matchup, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills, 27-10. After a strong first half, Cincinnati led by 10 at the intermission, and that performance very much held throughout the second half. As a consequence, the Bengals eliminated the Bills and will play the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game. Once again, their clash will be played at Arrowhead Stadium. Here we’ll discuss the studs and duds from the Bengals’ big NFL Divisional Round Round win versus the Bills.

The Bengals had a surprisingly easy time defeating the Bills, securing their spot in the AFC title game against Kansas City. Despite missing three starters on the offensive line, Cincinnati’s quarterback, Joe Burrow, remained composed and threw two touchdowns in the first half to give the team a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Running back Joe Mixon also contributed a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Bengals defense also played a crucial role in the win. It effectively shut down Buffalo’s offense and sealed the victory with a game-ending interception from rookie defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt.

For now, let us look at the studs and duds from the Bengals’ NFL Divisional Round Round win over the Bills.

Bengals Studs

QB Joe Burrow

The Bengals had the upper hand for pretty much the entire game here thanks to their quarterback, Joe Burrow. He improved his playoff record to 5-1 and 3-0 on the road with another outstanding performance. Burrow displayed his impressive accuracy and mobility throughout the game, making plays for the Bengals offense. He also distributed the ball effectively, completing passes to eight different teammates.

Burrow then extended his franchise record for most playoff wins. He just put on a spectacular show against what many believed to be the Super Bowl favorites this season. Joe Cool expertly guided Cincinnati to an early lead that they maintained throughout the game. In the upcoming AFC Championship, things won’t get any easier, though. He and his Bengals will face off against Patrick Mahomes once again. The Chiefs will have chips on their shoulders after last year’s loss, and they will certainly make life tough for Burrow in the AFC title game. Still, based on how he’s playing, it’s really difficult for anyone to bet against Burrow right now.

Bengals Receivers

Burrow’s top receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, had five catches for 61 yards. That included a 28-yard touchdown catch that started the scoring. Tight end Hayden Hurst also had a strong game. He caught five passes for a 15-yard touchdown that extended Cincinnati’s lead to 14-0.

Hurst played a crucial role in the game, making crucial catches early on and extending drives. His hurdle for a first down in the third quarter on a touchdown drive was particularly nice to watch. He finished the game with 59 yards. The only missed connection was a rare misfire from Burrow, which would have resulted in another easy touchdown.

As for Chase, it is difficult to dispute that he is one of the top two receivers in the NFL. He was outstanding against the Bills, despite having under 70 receiving yards. He shone in critical moments, though, scoring one touchdown and having another controversially taken away.

RB Joe Mixon

The Bengals’ passing game was complemented by a strong rushing attack led by RB Joe Mixon, who gained 105 yards and a touchdown. The ground game was also helped by the performance of the rebuilt offensive line. This included 2021 second-round pick Jackson Carman, who made his first career start at left tackle due to several injuries.

Mixon’s success was crucial for the Bengals as the ability to run the ball effectively was a key factor for the team going into the game. Mixon’s strong performance opened up opportunities for the rest of the offense. He’s going to be a marked man in their next encounter with the Chiefs, for sure.

Bengals Defense

Cincinnati’s defense played a crucial role in this huge win. As they have done throughout their current 10-game winning streak, the Bengals effectively shut down Buffalo’s running game. They also limited the impact of wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the passing game. The Bengals effectively put the clamps on Buffalo’s big plays and applied consistent pressure on quarterback Josh Allen.

Standout players included Eli Apple and Cam Taylor-Britt. Apple played exceptionally well, contributing to the game’s end with a critical pass breakup in the end zone. Rookie Taylor-Britt also had an impressive game. He even intercepted Allen in the final seconds. He has been continually improving and has become a key player on the defense since Chidobe Awuzie’s injury.

Coaching

Head coach Zac Taylor and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan deserve a ton of credit, too. They crafted a masterful game plan this week. Cincinnati dominated the game physically and had an answer for everything the Bills defense threw at them. The decision to go for it on fourth down late in the game to run out the clock, even with a false start penalty, was a stroke of genius. The Bengals offense consistently kept the Buffalo defense on their heels throughout the contest.

Bengals Dud

Injuries

Okay, we’re only mentioning this because, well, there really isn’t anything to mention. The Bengals had a pretty banged-up roster, especially in the trenches. Still, they found ways to win. Will that happen again in the next round against the Chiefs? We’re not sure. They’d surely love to have guys like Jonah Williams, Jay Tufele, and Jeff Gunter back next week. We’ll see how that goes. As far as this game, however, there weren’t really any on-field duds to speak of.