The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in the AFC Championship in what is a repeat of last year’s exciting showdown. After the Bengals thwarted the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Patrick Mahomes tweeted out a single emoji in anticipation of the Chiefs’ rematch against the Bengals. Mahomes wasted no time in getting fans excited for the clash, firing off a tweet with a lone alarm clock emoji.

⏰ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 22, 2023

Mahomes now knows his opponent for the AFC Championship, and he’s letting the world know it’s go time. Of course, he’ll be up against the clock when it comes to his injury recovery, too, having suffered a high ankle sprain during the win over the Jaguars in the Divisional Round.

It’s officially rematch time for two of the top quarterbacks in the AFC and their squads. Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes figure to dominate headlines over the next week, and one of those two will be competing in the Super Bowl in 2023.

Of course, it was Burrow and the Bengals playing the underdog role last year and pulling off the upset in the AFC Championship. Now, Mahomes is seeking revenge in the rematch, and his tweet will reassure fans that he’ll be ready in time for the crucial playoff matchup, despite the ankle injury he’s dealing with.

Patrick Mahomes was clearly very tuned in during the Bengals-Bills showdown, and as soon as the outcome was clear, he wasted no time taking to social media with his one-emoji reaction. Now, all eyes will be on the coveted AFC Championship.