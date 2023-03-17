The Cincinnati Bengals are facing a tough challenge as 2023 NFL Free Agency moves along. The Bengals have proven they’re for real with a Super Bowl appearance and an AFC Championship Game appearance over the last two seasons. Now, as expectations continue to grow, the Bengals have to figure out how to get over the hump and win a ring.

In the first few days of free agency, Cincinnati has already taken a major step toward that goal. The Bengals’ offensive line has been a weak point in recent years, so to help fix it, the Bengals nabbed Orlando Brown Jr. on Wednesday night. The former Chiefs offensive tackle was one of the top linemen in free agency and is now Cincinnati’s own, with Cody Ford following in his footsteps in free agency. The Bengals also surprisingly retained linebacker Germaine Pratt as a nice bonus.

On the other hand, Cincinnati has also lost a few key players. In just the first few days of free agency, Jessie Bates III, Vonn Bell, Hayden Hurst and Samaje Perine have all joined new teams. Needless to say, that’s a lot of production that’s now out the door.

While the Bengals are still a great team without those players, their flaws are a little more obvious now. Fortunately for them, there are still quality players available who could help fix those flaws. Among all of those players, though, one should be the Bengals’ top remaining target.

Without further ado, let’s meet that player.

Bengals must sign safety Adrian Amos in free agency

With Bates and Bell off to new homes, Cincinnati is extremely thin at the safety position. Last season, those two players combined for 148 tackles, 16 passes defended and eight interceptions while starting every game. Losing both starting safeties is tough for any team, let alone players on Bates and Bell’s levels.

After them, there isn’t much left at safety. Daxton Hill, the Bengals’ first-round pick in 2022, showed potential as a rookie but still needs some time to develop. Brandon Wilson, Tycen Anderson and Yusuf Corker are the other safeties under contract, and they hardly played at all last season.

Cincinnati’s pass defense was already not great last season, finishing 23rd in passing yards allowed. With both starting safeties gone, and likely starting corner Eli Apple as well, that pass defense looks even more vulnerable. If the Bengals don’t address this weakness, it could sink their championship hopes in 2023.

Of the safeties still available in free agency, former Green Bay Packer Adrian Amos might be the best option for Cincinnati. Amos, who is entering his ninth NFL season, could bring a proven veteran presence to a very unproven position.

On the surface, Amos had a pretty solid season in 2022, notching 102 tackles, five passes defended and an interception. However, he had a poor season in coverage, allowing 35 catches, three touchdowns and a 107.7 passer rating on 50 targets. His PFF grade of just 53.4 is also indicative of his struggles this season.

For that reason, along with the Packers’ potential cap constraints, it seems unlikely he will return to Green Bay. That said, he could still succeed after a fresh start with a new team. For a safety-needy team like the Bengals, he should be right at home.

Amos himself wouldn’t fix the Bengals’ safety problem, and they would likely target another safety in the draft. However, he would be a very valuable addition at a reasonable price. If the Bengals can sign him, there is a ton of upside to be had.