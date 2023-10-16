Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has watched his offense fail to produce consistently throughout the first six weeks of the season, as quarterback Joe Burrow is off to the worst start of his young career while running back Joe Mixon is struggling to consistently produce with the touches he's been given. Callahan opened up to reporters after the Bengals were held to just 17 points in the Week 6 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, via Paul Dehner Jr.

“Not good enough,” Callahan said of the Bengals offense through six weeks. “Good enough to be 3-3 but not good enough to be where we want to be at the end of the year.”

Major struggles for the Bengals offense

The Bengals have averaged just 16.7 points per game this season, ranking 27th in the NFL. Last season, Burrow led the Bengals to 26.1 points per game, which was the 7th highest mark in the league.

Health has been a major reason the Bengals have struggled out of the gates. Burrow is dealing with a well-documented calf injury that kept him out the entire preseason and has limited his mobility early on, but Tee Higgins and Irv Smith Jr. have also dealt with injuries as well. Cincinnati also hasn't filled the void behind Joe Mixon after Samaje Perine's departure in free agency to Denver, as the running game is averaging just 3.5 yards per attempt, which is one of the worst marks in the league.

Despite the defense playing well, the Bengals have rushed for a league-low 419 yards through the first six games. With Mixon being ineffective and the offensive line not consistently creating rushing lanes, the Bengals have struggled to sustain drives and have been overly reliant on Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase to make something out of nothing. The Bengals are dead last in total yards under offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and 28th in first downs for the season.

Cincinnati will get a much-needed bye week to reset the offense, and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan will be charged with getting the Bengals back to the high-scoring ways that have made them a contender over the last few years.