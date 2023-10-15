The struggles of the Cincinnati Bengals offense continued on Sunday. It's a worrying trend for QB Joe Burrow and the rest of the unit. But the fact that the team was able to get back to .500 in the standings with a 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks also provides hope that the team isn't totally dependent on #9.

Despite another lackluster performance from his team's offense, coach Zac Taylor sounded optimistic about the big picture after the game. “We stubbed our toe to start this race off and we are going to gain steam,” Taylor told reporters in his post-game press conference, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.

On Sunday, the Bengals' defense led the way to victory at home. While Seattle QB Geno Smith threw for 323 yards, he was kept out of the endzone. He crucially threw two interceptions as well, including a back-breaking one in the red zone with the Seahawks down 14-10. Seattle had gotten the ball back following a Burrow interception on the first drive of the second half.

Taylor is confident his Bengals team will pick up steam, but the performance on offense was a step back. Last week, in a 34-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase looked back to their old selves, with the offense posting its best game of the season.

Despite evening up their record at 3-3, the Bengals looked out of sorts again on offense. Burrow finished the day with just 185 passing yards, while RB Joe Mixon rushed 12 times for only 38 yards.

Zac Taylor can project all the calm and confidence he wants. But after six games, it's clear the Bengals have an issue. Whether they can get their offense back on track or not will determine how serious of a contender they really are this year.