By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to add some cushion to their AFC North lead and clinch a playoff berth with a Week 16 win over the New England Patriots. There may be no one in the Cincy locker room more determined to pull out a big win than star EDGE rusher Trey Hendrickson. According to head coach Zac Taylor, via Ian Rapoport, Hendrickson plans to play on Saturday, Christmas Eve, against the Patriots, despite nursing a broken wrist.

“Wild: Bengals coach Zac Taylor tells reporters that Pro Bowl pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson is going to play against the Patriots… broken wrist and all. He’ll protect himself, though.”

Hendrickson initially sustained the injury against the Cleveland Browns in the fourth quarter, but managed to play through the pain and finish out the game. While he was out of action in Week 15, he’ll be wearing protective gear and taking the field alongside his teammates on Saturday against the Patriots, just two weeks removed from sustaining the broken wrist.

That’s some unreal pain tolerance and determination to help his team from Hendrickson ahead of what will be a critical matchup for the Bengals. Players suit up with injuries all the time, but to play through a broken wrist shows some real grit from the two-time Pro Bowler.

The Week 15 absence was the first game Hendrickson missed this season, and he’s clearly determined not to miss another, going as far as to suit up with his significant wrist injury. On the year, Trey Hendrickson has 29 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 22 QB hits, two forced fumbles, and five tackles for loss across 13 games.