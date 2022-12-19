By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

It’s easy to forget amidst their hot streak, but the Cincinnati Bengals have lost a couple of key pieces to injury this season. The biggest one, of course, is their best cornerback Chidobe Auwzie tearing his ACL a month ago. Trey Hendrickson has also missed a couple of games due to injuries as well. Now, another member of their defensive line will miss significant time: Sam Hubbard, who went down with an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hubbard will be out for a few weeks, per Tom Pelissero.

“#Bengals DE Sam Hubbard is expected to miss a few weeks because of the left calf injury he suffered Sunday, per source. The hope is Hubbard – who has started every game and has 6½ sacks this season – can make it back for the playoffs.”

Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson were a big reason for the Bengals’ continued excellence on defense. Their ability to pressure the quarterback was absolutely crucial to their hot streak last season and this year. Losing Hendrickson was already bad enough for Cincinnati; now, they’ll have to play without Sam Hubbard for an unknown period of time.

The Bengals are hoping that Sam Hubbard will be able to return from his injury before the playoffs. They do have a couple of solid players to fill the void, though: BJ Hill and DJ Reader were two players that stepped up for them in the postseason last , and they continue to make noise this year. Hendrickson is also day-to-day, leaving the door open for an early return.

After a Super Bowl appearance last season, the Bengals are poised to make it back to the postseason again. Is another deep run in the books for Cincy?