The Cincinnati Bengals are entering a huge year for their contending window in 2023.

They've ascended to being one of the NFL's elite teams, with deep playoff runs in each of the last two years. It's just a matter of getting over the hump to finally win that elusive Super Bowl ring. With quarterback Joe Burrow, receiver Ja'Marr Chase and others due for massive raises soon, it's important for the Bengals to strike while the iron is hot.

There's little concern about Cincinnati's stars performing up to their potential, but it takes more than just some star players to win it all. The Bengals will also need some of their lesser-known players to step up throughout the season. They've been pretty good at getting such performances lately, and they will need to do so again this season.

With that said, here are two hidden gems to watch on the Bengals' roster.

2. Akeem Davis-Gaither

Cincinnati's offense draws most of the attention, and rightfully so with all the firepower it has. However, the defense deserves credit as well for the Bengals' recent rise to prominence.

Cincinnati's defense may not be among the best in the league, but it's definitely good in an underrated sense. Last season, The Bengals were in the middle of the pack in terms of yards allowed (335.7 per game) but ranked sixth in points allowed (20.2).

A big reason for this success has been the linebacker duo of Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson. Together, they've helped lock down the middle of the field quite well. With defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo employing a 4-2-5 scheme, Pratt and Wilson have taken the lion's share of snaps at linebacker.

However, that doesn't mean that other linebackers can't make an impact as well. The next man up is Akeem Davis-Gaither, a fourth-year linebacker from Appalachian State. Despite only starting one game, he had a solid 46 tackles last season.

With a bigger role, Davis-Gaither could make a name for himself at the NFL level. He had over 100 tackles in each of his last two seasons in college, winning Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. He only played 22% of the Bengals' defensive snaps last season, so if he gets a larger role, he could become a key piece for the defense.

1. Chase Brown

Given all the weapons they have at receiver, the Bengals aren't exactly a run-heavy team. They ranked No. 29 in rushing offense last season, averaging just 95.5 yards per game. That said, the run still needs to be part of their offensive game plan.

Joe Mixon has some good years under his belt but had a relatively poor 2022 season and could be on the downswing. Top backup Samaje Perine also left in free agency, so the Bengals needed another back to balance out the run game. Fortunately for them, they may have found the answer to their problems in Brown, a fifth-round pick from Illinois.

Chase Brown is a FREAK 😳 Brown led all RB’s in the vertical jump, broad jump, and bench press at the NFL Combine. Brown was also fourth among ALL college RB’s in rushing yards last season with 1,643. Don’t sleep on the Illinois RB. pic.twitter.com/WFUXtPULz6 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 20, 2023

During his time with the Illini, Brown blossomed into one of the best running backs in college football. Last season alone, he rushed for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry. He had over 100 rushing yards in 10 of the 12 games he played last season.

Obviously, Brown won't have the same kind of production right away in the NFL. However, he's likely to start the season as the No. 2 running back behind Mixon, so he should get some meaningful touches. With time, Brown may even become an NFL star just like he did in college.