Michigan football desperately needed a credible head coach like Kyle Whittingham following the Sherrone Moore scandal. The program recognizes the 66-year-old as someone who can bring stability amid the recent turbulence. This is not just a one-way street, however. He jumped at the opportunity to represent one of the most iconic brands in the sport. Whittingham also understands the vast amount of resources the Wolverines have at their disposal, which presently includes Bryce Underwood.

The freshman quarterback and No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class has yet to reveal if he will be remaining in Ann Arbor following Moore's firing, but the new HC seems to have an idea about where the young athlete stands.

“I think Bryce is in a good place right now, and I think you might be getting an announcement here pretty soon,” Whittingham told “Wake Up Barstool” on Monday morning. “He seems to really enjoy his time here, he's one of the team leaders… He is a guy that we think is going to be a part of what we're doing going forward. But you never know until it's a done deal.”

Bryce Underwood back to Michigan! (With great coaching) Natty loading. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/npteRdJ3Ch — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 5, 2026

Article Continues Below

Underwood, who signed an NIL deal believed to be around $10 million in November of 2024, had an uneven first year in Michigan. He posted a 60.3 completion percentage with 11 touchdown passes and nine interceptions, while also rushing for 392 yards and six scores. Fans are hopeful the Detroit native will be able to fulfill his potential under Kyle Whittingham

Although the former Utah head coach is defense-oriented, he has the necessary experience and capabilities to mold a talented QB prospect like Bryce Underwood. His tutelage could make an immediate impact, assuming that the 6-foot-4 signal-caller stays committed to the Wolverines. Michigan football is at its best when it dominates the trenches, but a difference-making quarterback can allow it to keep pace in the evolving Big Ten Conference.

Whittingham believes Underwood can meet that standard, and he clearly expects him to be under center for Blue in 2026.