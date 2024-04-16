Kentucky basketball lost the commitment of talented point guard Boogie Fland, when John Calipari left the program for Arkansas. Fland is being released from his letter of intent to the Wildcats, and is now looking for a new home. While there are dozens and dozens of basketball programs that could use Fland effectively, here are three that make some of the most sense.
Following Cal to Arkansas
It is quite logical for Fland to simply follow to Calipari to Arkansas. Calipari is bringing most of his staff to Fayetteville with him, and Fland would already know most of these coaches. Fland is also very likely to start right away if he goes to Arkansas with Calipari. The roster is being overhauled in Fayetteville, and there are several spots that need filled on that roster. The young guard would have plenty of opportunities to grab minutes right away.
Calipari's track record is another reason to follow him to Fayetteville. The veteran coach has a history of getting guys to the NBA as one and done players. The list is overwhelming: John Wall, Anthony Davis, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, to name just a few. Fland clearly was impressed by Calipari's body of work before committing to Kentucky, and now he has another chance to follow his dream of one day becoming an NBA player with a proven coach available to tutor him.
“He is a Hall of Fame coach who cares about his players,” Fland said when committing to Kentucky, per ESPN. “When he gave his Hall of Fame speech, his former players and coaches were up on the stage with him. He only wants the best for you.”
Indiana Hoosiers
Another possible landing spot for Fland is in Bloomington, with Indiana basketball. Fland had Indiana as a finalist when he initially chose Kentucky, so he has a strong relationship already with Indiana coach Mike Woodson. Indiana was in the driver's seat for Fland's services, per ESPN, before Calipari got the young man's commitment.
The Hoosiers are looking to rebound from a disappointing 2023-4 season, which saw the team miss out on the NCAA Tournament. Woodson is getting some grumblings in Indiana, as fans are frustrated with the program's recent failures. The Indiana program is desperately seeking a deep run in March Madness, and a blue chipper like Fland would help make that happen right away. The Hoosiers have their eyes in the transfer portal on several different players, and Fland would be a strong fit for the program.
Indiana recently added Washington State transfer guard Myles Rice, and is also in the mix for Arizona transfer big man Oumar Ballo. Rice and Ballo would compliment Fland well, as the point guard would have two offensive targets to throw to on every possession. Rice could also share some minutes at point with Fland, so the two would immediately make Indiana's backcourt a contender for the best in the Big Ten conference.
Kentucky basketball
The most interesting move quite possibly for Fland is to actually stay at Kentucky. While Fland did ask for a release from his letter of intent, he has been in contact with Kentucky coach Mark Pope, per On3. The Wildcats also have buckets of NIL money that they intend to use to build a solid roster.
Fland has already visited the campus, and seen the facilities. He is still considering Kentucky, and the warm welcome that Big Blue Nation gave Pope must certainly have made an impression on the guard. Kentucky basketball has more cachet than just about any other program in the nation, and Fland could certainly enter the program as one of the faces of the new team and roster. Fland would also be a folk hero in Lexington for years to come, as a player that stood by the program despite Calipari's departure.
Fland is certainly going to be pursued by many programs. The 6-foot-2 point guard from White Plains, New York is in the ESPN Top 100 of college basketball players for the 2024 class. Fland is listed as the no. 15 player in the class, and is the second best point guard of the group. Time will tell where he decides to take his talents. That program will certainly benefit from having this talented point guard on their roster next season.