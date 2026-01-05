The Los Angeles Lakers got back on track over the weekend with two consecutive victories over the Memphis Grizzlies. Sunday night marked a return to form for Luka Doncic, who scored 36 points, including a couple of dagger threes down the stretch, to push Los Angeles' record to 22-11 on the season.

Still, questions remain about the Lakers' defense, or lack thereof, with the team not boasting much in the form of perimeter defense so far this year.

Recently, DeMarcus Cousins had an idea for the Lakers that would see them do business with the divisional rival Phoenix Suns.

“Phone rings, you're the front office of the Lakers. We're going to give you Dillon Brooks, but we like Austin Reaves. Are you taking that?” wondered Michelle Beadle of FanDuel's “Run It Back” show.

“In a heartbeat. … Why wouldn't you do it?” said Cousins.

Reaves had been off to an epic start to the season but recently went down with an injury that will sideline him for at least a month. While he certainly provided some firepower for the Lakers, he didn't do much to quell concerns about their defense.

Brooks, meanwhile, has long been known as a strong defensive player, and has enjoyed a breakout offensive season this year for the Suns. While his history with the Lakers, and particularly LeBron James, might make him something of an awkward fit in the locker room, in a vacuum, Brooks' skillset might make more sense for this Lakers team than what Reaves provides, which can get redundant at times with James and Doncic in the fray.

At this point, it remains unclear what kind of moves Rob Pelinka may look to make as the trade deadline approaches.

In any case, the Lakers will next take the floor on Tuesday evening against the New Orleans Pelicans on the road.