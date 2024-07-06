The Anaheim Ducks entered NHL Free Agency needing to add salary to their payroll. Anaheim came out of the 2024 NHL Draft as the only team below the salary floor. As a result, many around the hockey world expected them to spend some money on Monday when the market opened. However, that simply did not happen.

The other 31 general managers spent money, and they spent big. But the Ducks watched as the big contracts were handed out. They didn't add an external free agent on July 1st. And two of the three players they have added to their roster have come through trade. Anaheim traded for defenseman Brian Dumoulin and forward Robby Fabbri in separate deals.

With more cap space than any team in the league, the Ducks have room to make additional trades. They are certainly still a rebuilding team, but they can still add to their roster. Let's take a look at two Ducks trade targets that could entice general manager Pat Verbeek to pull the trigger after NHL Free Agency.

Kaapo Kakko is an intriguing option

Kaapo Kakko went second overall to the New York Rangers in the 2019 NHL Draft. At the time, he looked like a potential franchise cornerstone for the Blueshirts. However, things have simply not panned out that way. Despite a 40-point season in 2022-23, he failed to build upon that promising performance this past campaign.

The Ducks could certainly give Kakko a chance to revitalize his career. Even with the addition of Fabbri, Anaheim has room to fit the former second-overall pick into their lineup. Especially if the Ducks find a taker for Frank Vatrano sometime this offseason. Kakko may not initially find himself in the top-six, but he could still play a valuable top-nine role.

Of course, the Rangers certainly could keep him. New York gave the Finnish winger a one-year contract extension earlier this summer. And while New York traded for Reilly Smith, they haven't significantly upgraded their depth on the wing. At least, not to the degree that would leave Kakko on the outside looking in.

Acquiring Kakko may wind up as a “hockey trade,” perhaps involving Vatrano going to the Rangers. In any event, it would be a worthwhile addition to the Ducks lineup. And if it works out, the former second-overall pick becomes another vital component to Anaheim's long-term plans.

Ducks could take on Patrik Laine

Rebuilding teams are not above adding veterans to their roster. In this case, they can take advantage of their available cap space to take a chance on a veteran presence. Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is looking for a move out of Ohio. And the Blue Jackets are looking to accommodate him on this request.

In Anaheim, Laine would immediately slot into the top six. Additionally, he would provide some positional versatility. He is a natural winger, but the Blue Jackets did try the Finnish forward down the middle as a center. The Ducks could continue this experiment if they need depth at center throughout the season.

Taking all of Laine's $8.7 million cap hit is certainly less than ideal for any team. But Laine is a consistent scorer in the NHL and only has two years left on his contract. There's certainly a risk for the Ducks, but it's one they can afford to take. If Anaheim can work a deal out with the Blue Jackets, it could be one of their best moves of the summer.