The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the outside looking in of the playoff picture as 2025 begins. Even though it has not been a great season, it has gone much better than many expected after the passing of Johnny Gaudreau. Stars have developed on the offense but they still should make trades this season. Ivan Provorov is a pending free agent and the Blue Jackets should trade him at the NHL trade deadline to one of these four contenders.

Provorov is in the final year of a six-year deal he signed with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2019. The Blue Jackets traded for him at a discounted rate before the 2023-24 season. While he has been solid, they should trade him for future assets to help facilitate their rebuild. His contract is worth $6.75 million, but the Flyers retained $2 million on the first trade. The Blue Jackets can retain up to $2.375 million of the contract in a trade.

Ivan Provorov should be on the move before the NHL trade deadline on March 7. But what contenders should go out and grab him?

The Ottawa Senators could make a playoff push

The Eastern Conference is very weak this year considering the poor seasons from the Rangers, Islanders, and Flyers. While the Senators are far from a playoff lock, they could make a push to break their long drought. Their defense needs a stay-at-home, physical player to get through the stretch run of the season. Their bottom pair could use a facelift and Provorov is the guy who could do it.

The key for the Senators is not giving up too much in a trade. While the Blue Jackets will be asking for a solid return, Provorov will not be very expensive considering his rough offensive numbers. This Senators core needs an influx of talent and Provorov could be the guy to push the defense over the top.

The Lightning replace Mikhail Sergachev with Ivan Provorov

It has been two years since the Tampa Bay Lightning's three-straight Eastern Conference title streak ended. Their rival Florida Panthers have won both Eastern Conference titles since then. While the Lightning are older and do not have the depth they did when they won the Cups, they can still make a deep run by trading for Ivan Provorov.

This offseason, the Lightning traded Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club. It was a move to save money on their salary cap and has hampered their blue line significantly. While Provorov is not the caliber of player that Sergachev is, he can help fill those gaps and get the Bolts through the postseason. The East is not strong and a veteran team can make a deep run with the right reinforcements.

Sergachev landed the Bolts a second-round pick and a high-upside prospect Connor Geekie. Sending Utah's second to the Blue Jackets at the trade deadline while keeping Geekie would accomplish everything Tampa set out to do when they made that trade. They would have helped their defense, cap sheet, and prospect pool in two deals.

The Penguins make a curious move for Ivan Provorov

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a curious place in their rebuild. Former Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas is running the show and he will be in charge of ending the Crosby/Malkin era appropriately. The beginning of this season was a disaster but recent wins and bad stretches from the Islanders and the Rangers have Pittsburgh near the playoffs. Dubas could make a trade for a defenseman at the trade deadline.

This move would only make sense for Pittsburgh if Provorov's price drops significantly. They are not in a position to send high picks to division rivals but must try while Crosby and Malkin are at the top of their games. The original response would be shock that the Penguins were buying at the NHL trade deadline. But if they can sneak in, anything can happen.

Don't sleep on the Winnipeg Jets for the Cup or at the deadline

The Winnipeg Jets enter January with the best record in the NHL and should be active at the trade deadline. They should make all kinds of moves, adding forwards and defensemen to galvanize their fanbase. Connor Hellbuyck is having another spectacular season in net and adding Ivan Provorov would help them get to their first Stanley Cup Final.

The Western Conference is much stronger than the East, with the Stars, Golden Knights, Avalanche, and Oilers all off to great starts. But none of their starts are as strong as the Jets and an addition could put them in the pole position come April. There should be no hesitation in paying a lot in futures to get the pieces to push them over the edge. And a top-four defenseman is on the top of every contender's wish list.