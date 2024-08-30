The hockey world is still reeling in the wake of the tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau. The Columbus Blue Jackets forward, along with his brother, were killed on Thursday night as they were biking in New Jersey. In the wake of this news, Gaudreau has received a ton of tributes from the hockey world. Sports stars such as LeBron James and Mike Trout also paid tribute. On Friday, Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner also made remarks of his own.

Jenner took to Instagram in the wake of this horrible news to share emotional words for his teammate and friend. The Columbus captain stepped back from the hockey aspect of this tragedy in his post. Instead, he focused on the person behind “Johnny Hockey.”

“I’m absolutely heartbroken to be posting this but John deserves to be honored, today and always. Take the hockey out of Johnny. You have one of the best friends, teammates, sons, brothers, husbands, and above all, fathers out there. It’s impossible to put into words how much we will miss you man,” Jenner wrote on his Instagram on Friday.

Boone Jenner, Blue Jackets pay tribute to Johnny Gaudreau

As mentioned, Boone Jenner is far from the only person to pay tribute to Johnny Gaudreau. The Blue Jackets released a statement early Friday morning when the news first broke. Columbus committed to supporting the Gaudreau family as everyone processes this tragic loss.

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets,” the Blue Jackets said in their statement. “He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him.”

Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson also took to Instagram on Friday. He posted two images to his story. Within these posts, he shared incredibly heartfelt words while thanking his friend and teammate for everything.

Fans have also made tributes of their own in the wake of Gaudreau's passing. Flowers and hockey sticks were laid outside of Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Friday morning. Soon after, a similar memorial was made outside of the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Gaudreau spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Calgary Flames. In the summer of 2022, he signed a seven-year contract with the Blue Jackets in NHL Free Agency. He played 763 career regular season games, scoring 243 goals and 743 points. In 42 playoff games, the New Jersey native added 11 goals and 33 points.

This is an unspeakable tragedy that will hang over the sports world for some time to come. ClutchPoints sends its condolences to the Gaudreau family, his friends, and teammates at this time. May his loved ones heal from this loss and one day find peace.