Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Throughout NCAA history, only a handful of Historically Black Colleges and Universities have made their presence felt against the top universities of the nation. However, they are also responsible for some of the biggest upsets in tournament history. Because of this, there’s no question that a handful of them deserve to play in the NCAA tournament. In fact, as of late, we are witnessing more and more HBCU basketball teams pulling off major upsets against college powerhouses. For this piece, let’s take a look at the five best Historically Black Colleges and Universities programs in college basketball history.

5. XULA

While Xavier University of Louisiana Gold has yet to make an appearance in the NCAA tournament, they are still considered to be the winningest HBCU program today. According to sources, since the 2010-2011 season up to the 2019-2020 season, XULA has garnered a total of 221 wins. They have ruled the GCAC regular season 12 times, the GCAC tournament five times, and the NAIA District 30 five times.

As of this writing, the college basketball program has also produced three NBA talents thus far. These three NBA players include Slick Watts, Bruce Seals, and Nat Clifton. Clifton would go on to become inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame after career averages of 10.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while earning one All-Star Game appearance.

4. North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central has yet to win a game in the NCAA Tournament. However, the HBCU program has accumulated four NCAA tournament appearances which is good for the second most in history. If anything, North Carolina Central suffered close losses in 2017 and 2019 when they only lost by four points against UC Davis and North Dakota State respectively.

Thus far, North Carolina Central has produced two NBA players in Stanton Kidd and Sam Jones. Jones would become part of the Boston Celtics dynasty in the 60s and would go on to win 10 NBA championships and earn five All-Star appearances to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. On the other hand, the last NBA player to come from NCCU was Stanton Kidd. He briefly suited up for the Utah Jazz.

3. Alcorn State

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the early 1980s, Alcorn State became the trailblazer for HBCU basketball programs. In total, Alcorn State has made three NCAA tournament appearances. All three of which saw them come up with at least one victory. As we all know, Alcorn State became the first HBCU squad to win in an NCAA tournament after earning a 70-62 victory over South Alabama. In their next two NCAA tournament appearances, the Braves scored victories over Xavier and Houston Baptist with scores of 81-75 and 79-60 respectively.

Alcorn State has also produced a total of six NBA/ABA players such as Willie Norwood, Julius Keye, Lindsey Hunter, Trey Johnson, and college stars Michael Phelps and Larry Smith. Hunter would go on to win two NBA championships with the Detroit Pistons. On the other hand, the last NBA prospect to suit up for the Braves was Trey Johnson, who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, and the New Orleans Hornets.

2. Norfolk State

Norfolk State has made a lot of noise as of late by appearing in back-to-back NCAA tournaments in 2021 and 2022. Prior to that, Norfolk State also appeared in 2012. The Spartans took home a victory in 2012 after getting their first-ever win over second-seeded Missouri in dramatic fashion. Nine years later, the Spartans escaped Appalachian State with another slim victory of 54-53. Their victory here allowed them to make history as one of two HBCU teams to win in the same NCAA tournament for the first time.

Norfolk State has also produced five NBA players headlined by Hall of Famer Bob Dandridge, who is a two-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star. The other NBA players include Al Beard, Ray Epps, David Pope, and Kyle O’Quinn. 2021 Spartans hero O’Quinn was the last NBA player from the Spartans program. He suited up for the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers, and last played for the Philadelphia 76ers.

1. Texas Southern

Texas Southern is arguably the best HBCU basketball team today. As of this writing, the Tigers have made the NCAA tournament 11 times, which is the most for any HBCU team. But while they have lost most of their games, Texas Southern has still racked up three wins, which is tied with Alcorn State for the most victories for an HBCU basketball program. In fact, they scored huge victories over fellow HBCU team North Carolina Central, Mount St. Mary’s, and Texas A&M – Corpus Christi just last year.

Furthermore, Texas Southern has produced five NBA talents. These include first-round pick Bennie Swain, Woody Sauldsberry, Ron Cavenall, Alonzo Bradley, and Zach Lofton. The last NBA player to come from Texas Southern University is Lofton, who had a short stint with the Detroit Pistons.