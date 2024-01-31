Frederik Andersen has been dealing with some scary blood clotting issues, but he has received a great update from the Hurricanes.

The Carolina Hurricanes are rolling into the All-Star break, having won seven of their last ten games as they push the New York Rangers for the spot seed in the Metropolitan Division. It's been a good stretch for the Hurricanes, and it may have just gotten better with the latest update to star goalie Frederik Andersen.

Andersen has only played in six games this season after a scary blood clotting issue popped up back in early November. Andersen has been out since then as he takes care of his health, but he's been progressing as of late, and Carolina recently announced that he is set to begin on-ice activities in his quest to get himself back between the sticks for his team this season.

Frederik Andersen is set to resume on-ice activities ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hstbZI6I5f — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 31, 2024

Frederik Andersen's health and well-being were obviously the biggest concerns after this issue flared up, but it sounds like he is doing well, and will begin the process of getting himself back on the ice to help his team out. The Hurricanes have gotten good play in net in Andersen's absence, primarily relying on Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov, but Andersen's strong play could be what this team needs to elevate their game to the next level.

It will still obviously be awhile until Andersen is able to play for Carolina, and even then, he will have a bit of rust to shake off once he does suit up for game action again. But either way, it's great to see that he is doing better health-wise after a scary situation, and it looks like he could end up making a serious contribution for the Hurricanes at some point down the stretch.