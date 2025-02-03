Nearing the NHL trade deadline, the Buffalo Sabres once again find themselves in a position to sell. Jason Zucker is arguably the most likely player to be traded by the Sabres.

The winger was signed to a one-year deal last offseason and has put together a really strong season, scoring 18 goals and 38 points in 50 games. But with Zucker on an expiring contract and set to be one of the better free agents available this summer, Buffalo may take the opportunity to move him for future assets.

So below, we take a look at some possible landing spots if Zucker is dealt.

New Jersey Devils could use an addition on the wing

The Devils already have one of the most dynamic forward groups in the NHL. Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier represent an elite one-two punch down the middle, with Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier both capable of producing high-end offense. Meanwhile, Stefan Noesen has produced better with the Devils than anyone could've expected.

However, the team still could arguably use an upgrade on the wing in the top six. As of now, Ondrej Palat is taking a top-six role but has managed just 20 points in 52 games this season. While Palat is still a well-rounded, top-nine winger, he may be better suited down the lineup. Acquiring Zucker would give the Devils a better top-six option, and Palat could still be effective on the third line.

The one caveat is that the Devils don't hold a first-round pick this year following the Jacob Markstrom trade. However, with three second-round picks, New Jersey would still likely have the assets to get a deal done.

Los Angeles Kings need scoring

Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe have led the way for the Kings offensively, each approaching 45 points already. After that though, there's a pretty big drop-off in terms of additional scoring.

Kevin Fiala in the midst of a really disappointing year, while Quinton Byfield has also taken a step back offensively. Alex Laferriere has been good, but after that, any other forwards have really only been good for secondary scoring. For comparison, Adrian Kempe is the only player on the Kings with more goals than Zucker this year.

The hold-up for the Los Angeles should be how much they're willing to spend, though. The Kings are still in an odd middle ground where they're competitive, but are still waiting on some of their younger talent to develop. As a result, a rental may not really be the best idea for the Kings. Meanwhile, it's debatable as to whether the addition of Zucker would really be enough to turn them into a contender, anyway.

The Kings are probably less likely to pull the tigger on this deal than other teams listed, but it's possible.

Ottawa Senators could be a sneaky option

For a while this season, it looked like the Senators could end up being sellers. But after a recent surge, Ottawa looks more likely than not to reach the postseason for the first time since 2017.

The Senators have built a strong top-six, with the mix of Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Claude Giroux, and Josh Norris leading the way. But still, Ottawa's offense has gone cold at times, and they could benefit from an upgrade on the wing.

David Perron was signed this summer to add secondary scoring, but has missed most of the season to this point with an injury. Of the 14 games he has played, Perron is goalless with a single assist. Instead, adding Zucker would leave Ottawa with two pretty complete lines, each capable of consistent offense.

Similar to the Kings though, there's the question of price. The Senators are still building for long-term success with a young core. As a result, throwing away key assets for a rental is a questionable move, just as they're only on the cusp of a playoff return. Meanwhile, the Senators also severely lack cap space and would need to move some money out to make a deal work.

But at least in terms of a fit, Zucker makes sense for Ottawa.

Tampa Bay Lightning lack forward depth

After a pretty strong first half of the season, the Lightning have started to slide a bit. They've won just four of their last 10 games, and all of a sudden, their playoff status doesn't seem like a guarantee.

The top of Tampa Bay's forward group remains elite, featuring Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel, Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli, and Nick Paul. But the team really lacks depth offense.

Nick Paul ranks sixth amongst forwards in points at 28. The seventh-ranked forward for points, Mitchell Chaffee, is at just 13 points.

The Lightning aren't the team they once were, but continue trying to remain contenders. Whether or not that's realistic is another question. But Tampa Bay pretty consistently takes a swing near the trade deadline, and Zucker could be a player that fits.

Vegas Golden Knights would be an ideal fit

Of any team listed, the Golden Knights may be the best fit for Zucker.

Despite sitting fifth in the NHL in goals per game, the Golden Knights' offense heavily relies on a few top players. Jack Eichel and Mark Stone are the top-producing forwards by far, followed by Tomas Hertl, Pavel Dorofeyev and Ivan Barbashev. But the scoring drops off from there.

Vegas is a team who's trying to win now, not build for later. As a result, they're likely to try to go big at the deadline. With the Golden Knights not holding a first-round pick in either 2025 or 2026 though, the issue may be whether or not they have the assets to pull off a deal.

It would really come down to what the market is for Zucker. Vegas could be interested but may also struggle to outbid other teams.