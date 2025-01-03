The Anaheim Ducks are the only franchise that John Gibson has ever known, and despite years of trade rumors, the veteran goaltender remains in California — for now. Once again, the 31-year-old is at the top of trade boards league-wide ahead of the March 7 deadline. Originally selected by the Ducks 39th overall in the 2011 NHL Draft, Gibson has suited up for just 26 postseason contests in his lengthy professional career, and none since 2017-18.

In 2024-25, the Ducks again don't look to be anywhere near a playoff spot. Sitting 16-17-4 and seventh place in the Pacific Division, Anaheim is a full eight points back of the final wildcard berth in the Western Conference. While a second half miracle would complicate things, the most likely scenario is this franchise missing out on the dance for a seventh consecutive season.

Gibson has been a heart and soul player for the Ducks for over a decade, and it could be a couple more campaigns before this roster is really ready to compete for a Stanley Cup. For that reason alone, it could be high time for general manager Pat Verbeek to strongly consider finally moving on from the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native.

John Gibson deserves playoff hockey

In the four postseasons that Gibson has been a part of — 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 — he's posted a save percentage under .900 just once. He was especially excellent in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Gibson appeared in 16 games and won nine of them, as a powerhouse Ducks team was defeated by the Nashville Predators in six games in a hard-fought Western Conference Final.

In that run, Gibson sported a 2.59 goals-against average and .918 save percentage, proving that he knew when to step up in the big moments. It's a shame that things went off the rails after that excellent season; Anaheim was swept by San Jose the next year, and the franchise hasn't played a playoff game since.

Whether or not Gibson ends up being traded — and despite the fact he has declined somewhat with age — he's been a model teammate and a true professional throughout his tenure in Anaheim. This goaltender is not getting any younger, and with Lukas Dostal already emerging as the netminder of the franchise's future, could this be the year we finally see Gibson don a new NHL jersey? Here are three realistic destinations if Verbeek does finally pull the trigger on a deal.

Oilers are an intriguing destination for John Gibson

Although the Oilers were one of the league's best teams in December — and Edmonton's starting goaltender Stuart Skinner has been playing a ton — they remain a bottom-10 team in terms of save percentage. Gibson wouldn't be a priority acquisition for the Oil, but he could make a lot of sense in Alberta.

Skinner has been known to struggle in the postseason, and he faced his fair share of criticism throughout the last calendar year. But he helped the Oilers reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last June, and the squad again projects as a contender next spring. Still, if the Ducks were to eat some of Gibson's steep $6.4 million cap hit — perhaps even half of it — Gibson would be an option for Edmonton beyond just this season.

Even if Gibson wouldn't be the starter, if he could be acquired for the right price, he would certainly be an upgrade on No. 2 Calvin Pickard. The Oilers will likely be chasing Lord Stanley for the next few seasons at least, and having a player like Gibson would be huge — even when he's not between the pipes.

Hurricanes looking for another goaltender?

One of the main reasons Gibson hasn't yet been traded is due to his significant contract, which still has two and a half years left on it. We will probably go another NHL Trade Deadline with the netminder remaining in California unless Verbeek and the front office are willing to retain around half of his salary.

If that were to happen, the Hurricanes would certainly be frontrunners for Gibson's services. The two teams already held trade talks regarding him last season, and although it didn't pan out, the interest is still there — at least according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

“There’s no question in my mind those teams have re-engaged. But can they make it work? There’s a price point I just don’t think the Canes will be willing to go above,” wrote LeBrun at the end of December. “The 31-year-old is healthy, he’s apparently in a great frame of mind (which was a concern for teams over the past few years) and I truly believe Carolina would improve its Stanley Cup chances with a 1A-1B punch in goal of Pyotr Kochetkov and Gibson.”

This obviously hinges on the health of Frederik Andersen, who has been lights out whenever healthy. After undergoing knee surgery, he remains out of the lineup and might not be an option until much later in the season. There's also a realistic chance that the veteran isn't healthy enough to come back at all.

If that is the case, a one-two punch of Kochetkov and Gibson could be what the Canes need to finally get over the hump after reaching two Eastern Conference Finals since 2019 — and being swept in both of them. They are a top team to watch in the Gibson sweepstakes come March.

Penguins could be a dark horse for Gibson

The final and least realistic landing spot for Gibson is back in his hometown of Pittsburgh. After a brutal start to the campaign, the Penguins have been much better as of late. They're currently 17-17-5 and just a single point back of the final wildcard slot in the Eastern Conference.

Tristan Jarry has begun to round back into form as of late after a conditioning stint in the AHL earlier this year. But Gibson would be an upgrade on both Jarry and backup Alex Nedeljkovic. If the Pens continue to play well, and remain close to a playoff spot in a couple of weeks time, there could be a world where GM Kyle Dubas checks in on Gibson.

What about a trade that sent Jarry to Anaheim and Gibson to his hometown of Pittsburgh? Besides the fact that both veterans could use a change of scenery, Gibson would certainly be motivated to play in his home city along with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and he could up his game for the occasion. Although it's unlikely, Pittsburgh can't fully be ruled out if Gibson truly hits the market a little later this year.