There's friction between Jonathan Kuminga and Steve Kerr, potentially prompting his trade from the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors continue to be a mess this season as Jonathan Kuminga has lost faith in Steve Kerr. After Kuminga was benched for the final 18 minutes in a loss to the Denver Nuggets, reports emerged that the 21-year-old forward doesn't feel he can reach his full potential under Kerr.

Kuminga had 16 points, four rebounds, and four assists in 19 minutes against Denver. He was playing well in the game, but Kerr opted to keep him on the bench as the Warriors' once-commanding lead vanished entirely, Nikola Jokic completing the Nuggets' furious comeback with a game-winning 45-footer at the final buzzer.

Kuminga is averaging 12.8 points and 4.1 rebounds this season, shooting 50.6 percent from the field. He could have many suitors as he is a young forward with a lot of attention.

Player and coach met before Friday's win over the Detroit Pistons, both stressing they found common ground in wake of friction becoming public. But Golden State clearly needs an upgrade at the trade deadline to be a real contender in 2023-24, and Draymond Green's imminent return from suspension will no doubt impact Kuminga's role going forward.

With that said, here are the best Jonathan Kuminga trade destinations as the February 8th trade deadline fast approaches.

The Toronto Raptors are the ideal landing spot for Kuminga. He would have room to play an increased role after the Raptors traded away OG Anunoby, and they have Pascal Siakam on the trade block. When Siakam is moved, Toronto will look for a forward to get increased minutes in the lineup.

Kuminga is a young forward who could fit well alongside the Raptors' young core of Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett. While Toronto may be selling at the deadline, they would still be competitive. They also have a track record of developing forwards, and Kuminga wants to land somewhere he can reach his full potential.

Kuminga has the potential to continue growing as a two-way forward. Toronto has notably developed Anunoby and Siakam into elite forwards, with Barnes in the midst of cementing himself as a worthwhile franchise player. Given their track record of helping young forwards reach their full potential, Kuminga's ideal destination is the Raptors.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls could be a great landing spot for Kuminga if they opt to rebuild or retool. Chicago has notably shopped Zach LaVine this season and could be retooling their roster. Kuminga would be an intriguing forward for the front office to acquire.

The Bulls are currently a middle-of-the-pack team who could go in any direction. Kuminga should be a target for them now that he is disgruntled and could be moved by Golden State. He has the potential to become a two-way star. Chicago could have the increased role he's looking for as the Bulls lack depth and size at forward.

The Atlanta Hawks are another team for whom Jonathan Kuminga could thrive. Atlanta is one of the teams to monitor when it comes to making changes at the deadline. Dejounte Murray is one of the hottest names on the trade block. Trae Young and Jalen Johnson were reported as the only players who are untouchable on the Hawks' roster.

This opens up many avenues for them to make moves, and Kuminga would be an interesting addition. He is an athletic forward who could be a premier lob threat for Young, one of the game's best passers who is averaging 11.3 assists per game. Kuminga's athleticism could pair ideally with Young and unlock his full offensive potential. They could form a connection like LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges have with the Charlotte Hornets.