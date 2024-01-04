It appears as if Draymond Green is on the road to returning for the Warriors.

Draymond Green has not played for the Golden State Warriors in over three weeks after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face and receiving an indefinite suspension from commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA. However, it appears as if Green is on the right path to returning for the Warriors.

While head coach Steve Kerr mentioned recently that Green has not been in the team's facility, the four-time All-Star and NBA champion is expected to return to the Warriors' facility in the coming days in order to start ramping up his activities, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Warriors are set to play the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, which will mark Green's 11th straight missed game. Conversations are still ongoing about when he will return from his suspension, yet Green's return to the court is approaching, per Wojnarowski.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding when Green could possibly return from his suspension. Despite no timeframe being put on his indefinite suspension, there was an expectation around the league that the former Defensive Player of the Year would miss at least three weeks worth of games. Well, Wednesday was the three-week mark of Green's suspension, which lines up with his upcoming return to the Warriors' facility.

In wake of Draymond's absence, the Warriors have posted a 6-4 record over their last 10 games, recently picking up a win over the Orlando Magic at home on Tuesday night. Entering Thursday night's game against Denver with a 16-17 record, it is very clear that the Warriors need Green available and mentally ready not just for the remainder of the season, but if they are to have any hopes of competing for another championship.

Golden State has yet to provide any updates on Green other than what was initially said at the start of his suspension and Kerr's comments the other night. Should Green return to the team by the end of the week, he could be prepared to return to the court and have his suspension lifted by mid-January.

Further details on Draymond Green's suspension status and his return to the court will soon be provided by the Warriors.