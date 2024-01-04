Will the Lakers trade for Bulls star Zach LaVine ahead of the 2023-24 deadline?

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently struggling. LA was defeated by the Miami Heat, who were without Jimmy Butler on Wednesday, dropping their record to below .500. Questions have also emerged about head coach Darvin Ham's future with the Lakers.

Los Angeles seemingly doesn't want to rebuild, though. LA made a lot of moves this past offseason and they still want to compete during the 2023-24 season. As a result, they are taking a look at potential trade candidates, and Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is reportedly on their radar.

“Teams looking for offense, and that includes the Los Angeles Lakers, are interested in Zach LaVine and his availability,” Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today recently wrote.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have led the Lakers. Both have performed well for the most part but LA's roster has endured struggles overall. The Lakers currently hold a 17-18 record and would benefit from adding a star.

Zach LaVine's production

LaVine, who has underperformed in 2023-24, would be an excellent No. 3 option. Even if he fails to improve his current production, LaVine's numbers would help most offenses as a No. 3 alternative.

He is averaging 21 points per game on 44.3 percent field goal and 33.6 percent three-point shooting. One would imagine that his efficiency would increase at some point, as LaVine's injury trouble this season has held him back from finding his rhythm. He's appeared in just 18 games as of this story's writing.

There are other trade candidates who the Lakers are expected to have interest in. LaVine's upside makes him one of the most intriguing targets for any contender, though.

The two-time All-Star offers both excellent finishing ability and three-point shooting prowess when he's on top of his game. For his career, LaVine is a 38.2 percent three-point shooter, so his production from deep will likely improve.

Expect LA to continue being linked to Zach LaVine ahead of the trade deadline.