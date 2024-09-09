Teams and players are preparing for NHL training camp as we speak. In a week and a half, camps across the league will begin. Recently extended players like Juraj Slafkovsky will look to build upon impressive 2023-24 campaigns. However, unsigned players such as Justin Schultz are simply looking to land a job somewhere.

Schultz has long established himself as an offensive defenseman in the NHL. He is not the 50+ point player he was when he played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016-17. However, he certainly still provides value on the blueline. He spent the last two seasons with the Seattle Kraken where he scored 14 goals and 60 points in 143 regular season games.

The veteran defenseman certainly still has something to offer on the ice. But which teams make the most sense for the two-time Stanley Cup champion? Here are the two best landing spots for Justin Schultz late in NHL Free Agency.

Justin Schultz makes sense for the Penguins

Speaking of the Stanley Cup, Schultz could return to the team he won it all with. The Kelowna, British Columbia native played parts of five seasons with the Penguins from 2015-16 to 2019-20. And as mentioned, he reached his offensive peak with Pittsburgh. He scored 12 goals and 51 points in 2016-17.

Years later, a return to Pittsburgh makes sense for Schultz. The Penguins are somewhat to heavy in terms of their blueline structure. Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson hold down, as does Marcus Pettersson on the left side. Beyond that, there are some question marks. Namely Ryan Graves and newcomer Matt Grzelcyk.

There are some depth options in the mix already. For instance, Sebastian Aho and Nicolai Knyzhov joined Pittsburgh to varying extents this summer. However, there is still room for more quality depth on the Penguins blueline. Adding Schultz to this group could be a shrewd move from general manager Kyle Dubas.

Schultz and the Penguins are different than they were the last time they were together. Still, there is room for a reunion between the two sides. And Schultz could earn a regular role on the ice if things go south in 2024-25 for Pittsburgh.

The Oilers could reunite with Justin Schultz

Going to the Penguins is not the only reunion Justin Schultz could experience in 2024-25. The Edmonton Oilers also make sense for the veteran defenseman. Schultz broke into the NHL as a member of the Oilers in 2012-13. He signed with the team after deciding against joining his draft team, the Anaheim Ducks.

Schultz performed well in his three-and-a-half-year stint with Edmonton. He emerged as a 20-30 point defenseman on some very bad Oilers teams. His performances attracted the interest of the Penguins, in fact. Edmonton traded him to Pittsburgh in 2015 as a result.

As with the Penguins, there is more to this possibility than nostalgia. The Oilers have shaken up their blueline throughout the summer. Philip Broberg signed with the St. Louis Blues in NHL Free Agency. Cody Ceci was traded to the San Jose Sharks, as well. This summer saw Edmonton add Ty Emberson while re-signing Troy Stetcher.

Schultz certainly faces a tall task in making this roster. However, it isn't an impossibility. Some reports have indicated there is mutual interest in a reunion, as well. For an offensively oriented team, the Oilers are a great fit for Schultz. And his offense could help further balance one of the league's more top-heavy attacks.