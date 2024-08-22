The St. Louis Blues extended offer sheets last week to Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway. Offer sheets are a rare occurrence in the NHL. In fact, only two offer sheets were successful prior to St. Louis making its move. On Tuesday, that number raised to four as both Broberg and Holloway joined the Blues.

On Tuesday, Broberg spoke with St. Louis media for the first time. He talked about the process of being a restricted free agent and being able to talk to other teams. And he explained why he decided to sign with the Blues despite interest from other teams.

“It's been wild,” Broberg said, via NHL.com. “I'm very excited to be a Blue and I'm very looking forward to meeting everybody and getting to know the staff and everybody and teammates. I'm just excited. … I think this team has some very good young guys and I would like to help the team in any way I can. I'm looking forward to see what we can do next year.”

Philip Broberg could thrive with Blues

Philip Broberg has some ups and downs in professional hockey. Not too long ago, his name became commonplace in Oilers trade rumors. After being selected in the top 10 in 2019, the Swedish defenseman had not made a significant impact. And Edmonton sought potential ways to use his potential for short-term gain.

However, the narrative changed this past season. He played rather well in the games he did play in the 2023-24 season. Broberg had a positive impact on the Oilers in the postseason. The Swedish defenseman helped Edmonton make its first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in nearly 20 years in 2024.

Broberg's time in Edmonton is certainly intriguing looking back. He went from top prospect to trade asset to playoff contributor in a rather short amount of time. Now with the Blues, the Swedish defenseman hopes he can carve out a full-time role and make St. Louis better.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity here in St. Louis. I’m very thankful for the years in Edmonton as well and for the teammates and coaches I had there. I’m looking forward to a new chapter in St. Louis now,” the Blues defenseman said on Tuesday, via The Hockey News.

Broberg certainly has a chance to play full-time in St. Louis. He likely starts down the lineup, though. Both Torey Krug and Nick Leddy figure to play in the top four on the left side of the blueline. Still, this is a fantastic opportunity for the former top-10 pick. It should be interesting to see how he performs with his new team this upcoming season.