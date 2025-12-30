Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees certainly made a name for himself in the league. Playing most of his career with the New Orleans Saints, Brees won a Super Bowl and threw for more than 80,000 career passing yards.

Brees is now one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2026 class, per the Associated Press. This is his first year of eligibility. He joins former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald as a finalist, along with several other talented players.

“Tight end Jason Witten and running back Frank Gore were the two other first-year-eligible players who were also announced Tuesday among the 15 finalists,” the AP reported.

Several other players are trying to get in, after being eligible more than once.

“Willie Anderson, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri were guaranteed spots after advancing to the final seven in voting for the 2025 class. There are six other returning finalists with Eli Manning, Reggie Wayne, Jahri Evans, Marshall Yanda, Terrell Suggs and Darren Woodson all making it back to this stage,” the report added.

Defensive tackle Kevin Williams is the 15th finalist.

Article Continues Below

Drew Brees had an outstanding NFL career

Brees played in the NFL from 2001-2020. He played in San Diego with the Chargers until 2005, before joining the Saints. The quarterback posted 571 career passing touchdowns in the NFL. Only Tom Brady has more passing touchdowns in league history.

The quarterback posted several NFL records during his long career. Brees twice won the league's Offensive Player of the Year award. Brees was named Super Bowl MVP, after helping New Orleans defeat the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

The gunslinger holds the NFL record for the most consecutive games with a touchdown pass. He accomplished that feat in 54 consecutive games. He also had five seasons with at least 5,000 passing yards. That's the most in the NFL, of any quarterback.

Brees played his college football at Purdue. He briefly served as an assistant at Purdue, after he retired from the NFL.