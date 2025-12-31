With only one week left in the regular season, teams around the NFL have began formulating their offseason plans. The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders will both have plenty of decisions to make.

With the Browns at 4-12 and the Raiders at 2-14, both franchises could be in a position to fire their head coach. Cleveland and Las Vegas have at least begun researching into what that would look like, via

“Cleveland, Las Vegas, those are two places I see as having done their preliminary research for a potential move,” Fowler said. “Doesn't mean they're locked into doing it or they've decided yet. But those are certainly on my radar.”

The Raiders hired Carroll hoping they'd immediately jump into contention. However, their plan has backfired drastically. Quarterback Geno Smith has struggled mightily, throwing 17 interceptions. In line for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft, Las Vegas may decide to press the immediate reset button on their franchise.

Stefanski has been leading Cleveland since 2020 with the Browns going 44-56 under him. They've made the playoffs twice as Stefanski has also won Coach of the Year twice. Furthermore, the Browns have arguably the best defensive player in football in Myles Garrett. However, problems at the quarterback spot continue to plague Cleveland. The Browns could look to pair a new quarterback with a new head coach.

Both the Raiders and Browns must review all their options. They won't be the only teams looking for new head coaches this offseason. It's clear though that plenty of change is soon coming to the NFL.