Josh Hart will have until Thursday to make a decision on whether to pick up his player option for the 2023-24 NBA season and continue playing for the New York Knicks or decline it and test the waters of free agency, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“Hart, a priority to retain on a new deal, could opt-in and extend off that $12.9 million number for next season or decline the option and become an unrestricted free agent eligible to sign a new deal with the Knicks or another team.”

Josh Hart originally only had until Saturday midnight to decide on his player option, but a little more time to think has now been afforded to him by the Knicks, who would love to keep the services of the former Villanova Wildcats star.

Hart arrived in the Big Apple after the Portland Trail Blazers traded him to the Knicks ahead of the trade deadline last February and immediately made a huge impact on New York. In 25 games in the regular season for the Knicks, Josh Hart averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 58.6 percent from the field and 51.9 percent from behind the arc. He was also a key asset for New York in the playoffs during which averaged 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

His ability to contribute in a number of ways, particularly his strong rebounding for a guard, is something New York can have plenty of use for should it retain his services for at least the following season.

Hart was a first-round (30th overall) pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2017 NBA Draft.