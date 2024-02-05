A couple of teams should be in on Tyson Barrie

The Nashville Predators are in an interesting spot, as they are tied with the St. Louis Blues for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference, but if they decide to become sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline in March, Tyson Barrie could be a player they get some value back on.

The Predators realistically could sneak into the playoffs ahead of the Blues, but what are the odds that they make any type of serious run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs? Anything can happen, but it is unlikely that the Predators would be able to do much, especially taking into account that they will likely take on a division winner if they make the playoffs. The talent differential is just that big.

Tyson Barrie is also on an expiring deal, so even if the Predators want to recoup value, it might make sense to get something back that would help them this season, if they are set on contending. But with a bad month or so leading up to the NHL Trade Deadline, Nashville could be forced to sell.

If the Predators end up selling and getting some assets back for Tyson Barrie, there are two teams specifically that stick out as the top destinations. Let's get into them.

Winnipeg Jets should acquire Tyson Barrie from the Predators

The Winnipeg Jets have had a great season to this point, sitting in third in the Central Division, two points behind the Colorado Avalanche in first place. With the extensions the Jets have made going back to before the season, it makes sense for them to be buyers, especially with the strong season they have had so far.

The area of weakness that sticks out for the Jets is the power play. Winnipeg is the 31st-ranked power play, only ahead of the Sharks. Trading for Barrie would make sense, and it could give the Jets the chance to swap out Josh Morrissey at the point to see if that would work. Maybe it would be the change in dynamic that would lead to a boost for their power play.

If the Jets want to make a run in the playoffs, they are going to need to capitalize on power play chances. As currently constructed, there is no reason to believe that they will. Bringing in Barrie could help with that.

New Jersey Devils should acquire Tyson Barrie from the Predators

The New Jersey Devils are arguably the top fit for any defenseman that comes available, so it should be no surprise to see them as one of the top destinations for Barrie.

The Devils will be without Dougie Hamilton for an indefinite period of time, and they are depending on young players like Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec to do heavy lifting on the blue line. It would make a lot of sense for the Devils to add a veteran like Barrie to help make a playoff push in the Metropolitan Division, a division that is in its weakest state in years, with each team showing that they have flaws to this point in the season.

The Devils are projected to have around $8.4 million in cap space at the deadline, according to CapFriendly. It would be a rough look for the team to not make one, if not more than one significant upgrade to its lineup before the deadline. Barrie would be one of the names that would provide stability for the team on defense.