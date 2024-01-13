Ryan O'Reilly scored three points for the Predators against the Stars.

The Nashville Predators earned a victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. Ryan O'Reilly stepped up, scoring a goal and three points as Nashville won their fourth game in their last six contests. After the game, O'Reilly took some time to commend the team around him for their hand in the win.

“Obviously, that’s a big win for us,” O’Reilly said, via NHL.com. “I thought we started the game a little slow, but we kind of weathered the storm. Going into that third period, we stuck with it. It was positive we just kept working to get a huge win like that.”

Friday night's win gave the Predators a bit of a cushion in the Western Conference Wild Card race. It also helped the team close the gap between them and the Stars in the Central Division. Nashville, in fourth, is five points back of Dallas for third place.

Ryan O'Reilly, Predators win despite the return of Stars' Jake Oettinger

The Stars received a huge boost on Friday night as goalie Jake Oettinger returned to the crease. The 25-year-old puck-stopper hadn't played since December 15 in a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators. Oettinger made 32 saves against the Predators in the game.

However, Nashville came away with the two points. O'Reilly scored in the third period after Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa pulled Dallas within a goal. The veteran Predators forward went on to provide a helper on Filip Forsberg's goal as well as Gustav Nyquist's empty net goal that put the nail in the proverbial coffin.

Nashville now owns a 23-18-1 record after 42 games this year. They are pushing for a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing out in 2022-23. The Predators hit the ice once again on Saturday as they take on the New York Islanders with the aim of winning their fifth game in their last seven contests.