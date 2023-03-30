There are multiple guns to choose from in Resident Evil 4 Remake but there are some weapons that stand out. Here’s a list of all the Best Weapons to equip in Resident Evil 4 Remake and how to get them in the game.

If you want to fight a wave of pitchfork-bearing Ganados or take down Dr. Salvador’s Chainsaw frenzy, you would want to have the best weapons in your arsenal for you to survive in these engagements.

There is always the factor of comfortability and playstyle of the player but we will recommend the perfect loadout you can get together as the best weapons in the Resident Evil 4 remake to give you a nice boost for the early game.

Best Weapons in RE4 Remake

Here are some of the best weapons for your loadout in the Resident Evil 4 remake:

Red9

Broken Butterfly

Riot Gun

Stingray

Bolt Thrower with Attachable Mines

Rocket Launcher

All of the weapons mentioned above can be unlocked during the first playthrough and will readily be available before you reach the Castle, so there will be a lot of time to upgrade them. Do take note that the end-game weapons or New Game+ weapons are not yet included in the list to help with the main story playthrough.

Red9 (Handgun)

There are a few handguns available in the Resident Evil 4 Remake and this the most basic necessity to have in the game. The best handgun in the game is definitely the Red9, which prioritizes power over recoil and speed. Although with much power shaking up your aim, it will definitely deal a lot of damage to anything it shoots at. You can easily resolve the recoil by buying the stock attachment from the Merchant.

You can find the Red9 on an abandoned boat at the center of the Lake, but you’ll only be able to access this once you’ve reached the motorboat after a few hours into the game. Get it before heading to the Castle since the route here will be blocked.

Broken Butterfly (Handgun – Magnum Revolver)

While the Red9 is the best handgun in the game, it’s definitely worth making space for another handgun in the form of the Broken Butterfly in your loadout as well. The Broken Butterfly easily one shot headshots anything on your way so it’s definitely handy to store it in your loadout. The drawback however of the weapon is that the ammo drops rarely and would need to have a lot of resources to craft it. You should only use it when you really need to.

You can buy the Broken Butterfly from the Merchant’s shop when you reach the Castle area.

Riot Gun (Shotgun)

The shotgun is easily the most important weapon to have in your loadout. The Riot Gun is far superior to any shotgun the game has to offer. In terms of power and ammo capacity, it heavily outweighs the standard W-870 Shotgun, which will be your best friend for most of the time in the game.

You should be able to purchase the Riot Gun from the Merchant’s shop before you head toward the Castle section.

Stingray (Rifle)

While the Riot Gun shotgun is perfect for close-range combat, the Stingray Rifle is the best rifle when it comes to long-range shooting. Increasing its range by double would make your life easier by getting the scope attachment before heading to the Castle specifically for the battle with Ganados with crossbows.

The semi-automatic Stingray rifle will conserve you resources as well as effectively take out your opponents in long-range. You can purchase the Stingray from the Merchant’s shop in the Castle section.

Bolt Thrower (Bow)

The Bolt Thrower bow by itself is not exactly the best weapon to equip as it’s very slow and deals average damage to opponents, while also having to hold only a few bolt projectiles at a time. You need to unlock the attachable proximity mines to provide you with powerful explosives that are invaluable when being overwhelmed to take out multiple enemies at once.

You can purchase the Bolt Thrower from the Merchant’s shop early in the game, with the proximity mines arriving later on.

Rocket Launcher

The Rocket Launcher probably the best weapon in the Resident Evil 4 remake if you’re looking for pure firepower, as one shot can immediately end some boss fights.

The main problem with the Rocket Launcher is that you can only use it once, so even though it’s an incredible weapon to have, we wouldn’t actually recommend adding it to your loadout unless the boss is holding you to progress the story.

These are the best weapons to have in Resident Evil 4 Remake in the early game and how you can get each one of them. You can also check out all the weapons and upgrades available as well as charms and effects in the game. You can also check out on how to unlock Mercenaries mode, characters and stages.

