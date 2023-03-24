Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Whether you’re a veteran or a new-time player, you’ve most likely heard of the game’s Mercenaries Mode. In this article, we will be covering all of the unlockables in Resident Evil 4’s Mercenaries Mode, as well as its various characters and stages.

Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries Mode Unlock

For starters, let’s start with how to unlock the game mode itself. Players will be able to unlock the Mercenaries mode once they finish the game in any difficulty. At the earliest, players will be able to unlock it in around 15 hours. However, players should not be in a rush to finish the game just to unlock the Mercenaries Mode. After all, it’s not even available yet. According to Capcom via the above Launch Trailer, Mercenaries Mode will arrive via a free DLC on April 7, 2023. That is around two weeks from now. This should give players ample time to finish the game, which would allow them to unlock the game mode.

Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries Stage Unlock

Unless Capcom decides to add even more stages, the remake’s Mercenaries Mode should include four maps: Village, Castle, Island, and Water World Island. There are actually two maps in the game mode called Island. However, players have taken to calling the second Island map Water World Island. Players won’t have to do anything, to unlock new stages, as all of the stages are unlocked. Players can choose to play in any of the four available maps upon starting Mercenaries mode.

Of course, as mentioned above, this is only if Capcom brings over the maps from the original game. Should they add more maps with additional unlock requirements, we will be sure to update this article.

Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries Characters Unlock

There are a total of five characters in the Mercenaries mode, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Each character has different amounts of health, different weapons, cache items, and more. Here’s how to unlock all of them, as well as what equipment they have.

Leon S Kennedy Unlocked By Default Equipment: Combat Knife Blacktail handgun and ammo Riot Gun shotgun and ammo First Aid Spray

Ada Wong Unlocked by getting four stars in Village Equipment: Combat Knife Punisher handgun and ammo TMP submachine gun and ammo Rifle (semi-auto) and ammo Semi-auto rifle scope First Aid Spray 3 Incendiary Grenades

H.U.N.K. Unlocked by getting four stars on Island Equipment: TMP with Stock and ammo 3 Hand Grenades First Aid Spray

Jack Krauser Unlocked by getting four stars in Castle Equipment: Combat Knife Krauser’s Bow and arrows 3 Flash Grenades First Aid Spray

Albert Wesker Unlocked by getting four stars in Water World Island Handgun with Silencer Killer 7 magnum Rifle (semi-auto) First Aid Spray 4 Hand Grenades 3 Flash Grenades 1 Incendiary Grenade



If you’ve noticed, players need a certain amount of stars on each map to unlock a character. The stars represent a certain amount of points players need to get on each map.

One Star: 1 to 9,999 points

Two Stars: 10,000 to 19,999 points

Three Stars: 20,000 to 29,999 points

Four Stars: 30,000 to 59,999 points

Five Stars: 60,000 to 99,999 points

As such, players will need to get at least 30,000 points on each map to unlock all of the characters. Should Capcom decide to change anything for the remake’s Mercenaries mode, we will be sure to update this article.

That’s all the information we have about all of the unlockables in Resident Evil 4. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our latest gaming news articles.