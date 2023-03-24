Whether you’re a veteran or a new-time player, you’ve most likely heard of the game’s Mercenaries Mode. In this article, we will be covering all of the unlockables in Resident Evil 4’s Mercenaries Mode, as well as its various characters and stages.
Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries Mode Unlock
For starters, let’s start with how to unlock the game mode itself. Players will be able to unlock the Mercenaries mode once they finish the game in any difficulty. At the earliest, players will be able to unlock it in around 15 hours. However, players should not be in a rush to finish the game just to unlock the Mercenaries Mode. After all, it’s not even available yet. According to Capcom via the above Launch Trailer, Mercenaries Mode will arrive via a free DLC on April 7, 2023. That is around two weeks from now. This should give players ample time to finish the game, which would allow them to unlock the game mode.
Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries Stage Unlock
Unless Capcom decides to add even more stages, the remake’s Mercenaries Mode should include four maps: Village, Castle, Island, and Water World Island. There are actually two maps in the game mode called Island. However, players have taken to calling the second Island map Water World Island. Players won’t have to do anything, to unlock new stages, as all of the stages are unlocked. Players can choose to play in any of the four available maps upon starting Mercenaries mode.
Of course, as mentioned above, this is only if Capcom brings over the maps from the original game. Should they add more maps with additional unlock requirements, we will be sure to update this article.
Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries Characters Unlock
There are a total of five characters in the Mercenaries mode, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Each character has different amounts of health, different weapons, cache items, and more. Here’s how to unlock all of them, as well as what equipment they have.
- Leon S Kennedy
- Unlocked By Default
- Equipment:
- Combat Knife
- Blacktail handgun and ammo
- Riot Gun shotgun and ammo
- First Aid Spray
- Ada Wong
- Unlocked by getting four stars in Village
- Equipment:
- Combat Knife
- Punisher handgun and ammo
- TMP submachine gun and ammo
- Rifle (semi-auto) and ammo
- Semi-auto rifle scope
- First Aid Spray
- 3 Incendiary Grenades
- H.U.N.K.
- Unlocked by getting four stars on Island
- Equipment:
- TMP with Stock and ammo
- 3 Hand Grenades
- First Aid Spray
- Jack Krauser
- Unlocked by getting four stars in Castle
- Equipment:
- Combat Knife
- Krauser’s Bow and arrows
- 3 Flash Grenades
- First Aid Spray
- Albert Wesker
- Unlocked by getting four stars in Water World Island
- Handgun with Silencer
- Killer 7 magnum
- Rifle (semi-auto)
- First Aid Spray
- 4 Hand Grenades
- 3 Flash Grenades
- 1 Incendiary Grenade
If you’ve noticed, players need a certain amount of stars on each map to unlock a character. The stars represent a certain amount of points players need to get on each map.
- One Star: 1 to 9,999 points
- Two Stars: 10,000 to 19,999 points
- Three Stars: 20,000 to 29,999 points
- Four Stars: 30,000 to 59,999 points
- Five Stars: 60,000 to 99,999 points
As such, players will need to get at least 30,000 points on each map to unlock all of the characters. Should Capcom decide to change anything for the remake’s Mercenaries mode, we will be sure to update this article.
That's all the information we have about all of the unlockables in Resident Evil 4. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.