It is safe to say that NBA free agency is essentially over for the summer. Despite there still being impactful talents like Tyus Jones and Isaac Okoro still available for teams to negotiate with, virtually all 30 organizations have made the free agency moves they set out to make. While many teams drastically improved their chances of contending based on the moves they made in free agency, others have decreased their overall chances of finding success.

So, what exactly happened this offseason pertaining to NBA free agency signings and not the trade market? Paul George is back in the Eastern Conference after going from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Philadelphia 76ers. The opposite occurred for DeMar DeRozan, as he went from the East to the West by signing a new deal with the Sacramento Kings. Perhaps the biggest storyline to come out of free agency was Klay Thompson leaving the Golden State Warriors, where he has spent his entire career, to join the Dallas Mavericks.

As a whole, this NBA free agency period and all of the signings that ensued didn't create as much madness as in years past. In fact, only 41 of the near 100 reported deals on Spotrac are with new teams. Of those 41 players who switched teams, only six of them signed a contract worth $50 million or more. Many players opted to re-sign with their current organizations this offseason, which added fuel to the whole debate of winners vs. losers in NBA free agency.

The new first and second tax aprons greatly impacted free agency because many franchises were unwilling to commit to long-term contracts. This is going to be the new approach around the league, much to the dismay of agents due to the entire middle class of players being wiped out. If you need proof of this, just look at the names still available in free agency, as many of them were a part of that second tier of players. Essentially, there are no more players who will sign for the full mid-level exception.

Trades are always a major part of what happens during the NBA offseason, but we are only going to highlight the deals made during free agency and how they have impacted all 30 teams from around the league. Here are the grades for every NBA team based on what they did in free agency, including who is coming in and who is going out of the organization.

Atlanta Hawks

Free Agency Signings: G Vit Krejci (re-sign), C Cody Zeller (sign-and-trade)

Free Agency Departures: F Saddiq Bey (WAS)

It seemed inevitable that the Atlanta Hawks were going to be moving either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray, despite the internal belief that the two star guards were not the only problem with the roster as constructed. Ultimately, Murray was moved to the New Orleans Pelicans, bringing in a handful of talent, such as Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., EJ Liddell, and Cody Zeller, by way of a sign-and-trade.

As a whole, the Hawks have been quiet this offseason, which is surprising seeing as they are far from being contenders in the East, even with No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher joining the fold. The lack of moves being made in Atlanta is somewhat alarming given that there is no sense of direction right now, especially since they lost Saddiq Bey in free agency after acquiring him a year ago for a variety of second-round picks.

GRADE: D

Boston Celtics

Free Agency Signings: F Jayson Tatum (extension), G Derrick White (extension), F Sam Hauser (extension), C Luke Kornet (re-sign), C Xavier Tillman Sr. (re-sign), C Neemias Queta (re-sign)

Free Agency Departures: NONE

After winning the 2024 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics made it their mission to tie themselves down financially for many years to come. Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday all got their new deals within the past year, which is why it was time for Derrick White and Jayson Tatum to get paid this summer. In addition to these two, the Celtics also brought back Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman, and Neemias Queta on new deals. The final question seems to be if Oshae Brissett will be back to finalize the roster.

There is no doubt that the Celtics will once again be resounding favorites to win back-to-back titles after simply keeping their own talents in free agency.

GRADE: A

Brooklyn Nets

Free Agency Signings: C Nic Claxton (re-sign), C Trendon Watford (re-sign), G Keon Johnson (re-sign), G Shake Milton (sign-and-trade – NYK)

Free Agency Departures: F Keita Bates-Diop (sign-and-trade – NYK)

What is next for the Brooklyn Nets? In 2013, the team traded for the likes of Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. This transaction blew up in their face. Then, the Nets went out and landed what many thought to be the most skilled trio of all time with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. Health and egos stood in the way of this team ever having a chance. Now, the Nets are once again hitting the drawing boards after giving up Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for six total first-round picks, among various other assets.

The good news for Brooklyn fans is that Nic Claxton isn't going anywhere after putting pen to paper on a new $100 million contract to be the organization's featured player during what they hope to be a short rebuild. Given their position as a franchise in the East and due to bringing back Claxton, the Nets earned themselves a really solid grade.

GRADE: B

Charlotte Hornets

Free Agency Signings: F Miles Bridges (re-sign), G Seth Curry (re-sign), F/C Taj Gibson

Free Agency Departures: F Davis Bertans (waived), F Aleksej Pokusevski (waived), G Bryce McGowens (waived), G Reggie Jackson (PHI)

Charles Lee is the new head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, and he will be looking to take what has been a disappointing franchise in a new direction. The only move the Hornets could really make pertaining to free agency this offseason was to figure out what to do with Miles Bridges, who was being pursued by a handful of teams prior to re-signing with the Hornets.

If LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams can stay healthy, the Hornets actually have a solid-looking roster that is primed for growth under Lee's leadership. Bridges, Seth Curry, and Taj Gibson are all experienced veterans who can help steer this young team in the right direction.

GRADE: B+

Chicago Bulls

Free Agency Signings: F Patrick Williams (re-sign), F Jalen Smith

Free Agency Departures: F DeMar DeRozan (sign-and-trade – SAC), C Andre Drummond (PHI)

Another team in the Eastern Conference that is now set to rebuild, or at least go through some sort of retooling process, is the Chicago Bulls after they parted ways with DeMar DeRozan. When Michael Jordan retired following the 1997-98 season and the Bulls hit the reset button, this organization entered a rebuild. Well, Chicago is still trying to catch up to the mistakes they made in the '90s.

Bringing back Patrick Williams was a smart move for the Bulls, as was standing pat in the NBA Draft and selecting Matas Buzelis. Now, the question becomes whether or not the front office can find a way to gather future assets for Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic on the trade market.

GRADE: C

Cleveland Cavaliers

Free Agency Signings: G Donovan Mitchell (extension), F/C Evan Mobley (extension)

Free Agency Departures: NONE

Based on all of the fabricated reports spewing from various media outlets, Donovan Mitchell wasn't going to be on the Cleveland Cavaliers' roster to begin the 2024-25 season. Well, ClutchPoints reported in January that Mitchell has been happy with the direction of the franchise, and he backed up these reports by signing a new $150 million extension.

The organization also extended Mobley with a five-year rookie max in addition to Mitchell's extension. Whether or not they keep Isaac Okoro in free agency dictates how the Cavaliers receive an offseason grade. Okoro is still a restricted free agent, and the Cavs could possibly swap him in a sign-and-trade for a significant upgrade to make a serious push in the postseason. Until a decision is made here, it is hard to say Cleveland accomplished anything to move forward this summer, though keeping Mitchell is obviously huge.

GRADE: INCOMPLETE

Dallas Mavericks

Free Agency Signings: G Klay Thompson (sign-and-trade – GSW), F Naji Marshall, G Spencer Dinwiddie

Free Agency Departures: F Derrick Jones Jr. (LAC)

The Dallas Mavericks could not have handled the NBA free agency period better than they did. Not only did Nico Harrison and this front office evaluate all of their options in terms of possibly pursuing sign-and-trades for multiple big names, but they were able to lure four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson away from the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson is going to give the Mavs the experience and shooting depth they were missing during their recent NBA Finals run, and bringing back Spencer Dinwiddie provides even more steady play in the backcourt behind Luka Doncic. The additions of Thompson, Dinwiddie, and Naji Marshall in place of Derrick Jones Jr. and Tim Hardaway Jr., who was traded, will pay dividends during the 2024-25 season.

GRADE: A+

Denver Nuggets

Free Agency Signings: G Jamal Murray (extension – reported but not confirmed yet), F/C Dario Saric, F Vlatko Cancar (re-signed)

Free Agency Departures: G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ORL)

Many thought the Denver Nuggets were on a collision course with being the next unbeatable dynasty in the NBA after they won their first championship in 2023. Well, Bruce Brown left a massive hole to fill in Denver last offseason, and now Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has done the same by departing for the Orlando Magic in free agency.

The Nuggets are truly throwing all of their eggs into one basket in terms of their developmental team. Youthful talents like Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther, and Zeke Nnaji are going to have to step up, because those are the names Denver now has on their bench behind Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. This free agency period was a massive step back for the Nuggets pertaining to their chances of finding long-term championship success.

GRADE: C-

Detroit Pistons

Free Agency Signings: G Cade Cunningham (extension), F Simone Fontecchio (re-sign), F Tobias Harris, G Malik Beasley, C Paul Reed

Free Agency Departures: F/C Taj Gibson (CHA), C James Wiseman (IND)

Contrary to popular belief, the Detroit Pistons did really well for themselves not just in NBA free agency, but on the trade market. Aside from trading for Tim Hardaway Jr., the Pistons also brought in Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley as seasoned veterans to help lead this young, inexperienced team that has struggled over the last several seasons. Detroit also hired JB Bickerstaff, who has experience pulling a struggling franchise in the East out of the vines.

There is a lot to like about the direction of this franchise, regardless of what their record was last season.

GRADE: A-

Golden State Warriors

Free Agency Signings: G/F Buddy Hield (sign-and-trade – PHI), G De'Anthony Melton, F Kyle Anderson

Free Agency Departures: G Klay Thompson (sign-and-trade – DAL), G Chris Paul (SAS), F/C Dario Saric (DEN)

Losing Klay Thompson and Chris Paul for nothing was not an ideal situation for the Warriors. However, replacing these two aging veterans with Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson in free agency were fantastic moves made by Mike Dunleavy Jr. and this front office. Stephen Curry now has more depth and shooting prowess around him, which will allow the Warriors to play a little looser and adapt to the current era instead of trying to play in the past.

Overall, it still feels like the Warriors are one piece away from being true title threats. Could that extra piece be Lauri Markkanen by way of a trade in the coming weeks? Time will tell what Golden State has planned in order to remain in contention.

GRADE: B+

Houston Rockets

Free Agency Signings: G Aaron Holiday (re-sign)

Free Agency Departures: NONE

The Houston Rockets haven't done anything in free agency other than re-signing Aaron Holiday. Although he was a solid guard for them last season, it is hard to see where Holiday fits into their grand plans during the 2024-25 season, especially after drafting Reed Sheppard third overall.

Decisions are going to be made by the Rockets and their front office over the upcoming months. A clearer picture will be painted as to what the future holds for Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, and Alperen Sengun, who was one of the breakout stars of the 2023-24 season. Keep a close eye on what's happening in Houston because, while they failed to make any big moves in free agency, this team has the young talents and assets to make a monumental move.

GRADE: C-

Indiana Pacers

Free Agency Signings: F/C Pascal Siakam (re-sign), F Obi Toppin (re-sign), G Andrew Nembhard (extension), C James Wiseman, F James Johnson (re-sign)

Free Agency Departures: F Jalen Smith (CHI)

When the Indiana Pacers traded for Pascal Siakam last season, they did so with the intention of extending him on a new long-term contract. Siakam was never looking to leave Indiana in free agency, and he joined Obi Toppin in receiving a new deal from the team. The Pacers also extended Andrew Nembhard, keeping him under contract for the next four seasons as well.

The Pacers have their core locked up, and they are only going to get better with the return of Bennedict Mathurin. It is also worth mentioning that they are taking a swing at James Wiseman, a former second overall pick who will get opportunities as the third center behind Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson.

GRADE: B

Los Angeles Clippers

Free Agency Signings: G James Harden (re-sign), F Nic Batum, C Mo Bamba, F Derrick Jones Jr., G Kevin Porter Jr., G Kris Dunn (sign-and-trade – UTA), C Kai Jones (re-signed)

Free Agency Departures: G/F Paul George (PHI), C Mason Plumlee (PHX), C Daniel Theis (NOP)

Steve Ballmer did not invest billions in the Los Angeles Clippers and a new arena in Inglewood to see his team miss the playoffs. Well, that is the direction the Clippers are currently trending in, as losing Paul George is devastating for this organization for multiple reasons.

Not only did the Clippers look to replace George with versatile athletes in NBA free agency, but they are now putting all of their faith in an aging James Harden and a constantly injured Kawhi Leonard. We will see how this plays out in Inglewood during the 2024-25 season.

GRADE: D-

Los Angeles Lakers

Free Agency Signings: F LeBron James (re-sign), G Max Christie (re-sign)

Free Agency Departures: G Spencer Dinwiddie (DAL), F Taurean Prince (MIL)

It isn't like the Los Angeles Lakers did much better in free agency than their rivals. Other than bringing back LeBron James, what do the Lakers have to brag about this offseason?

Bronny James isn't going to be of value to them, at least for a few seasons, JJ Redick is a first-year head coach with no experience, and the Lakers never pulled the trigger on any move to bring in value. Worst of all, this roster has 15 players under contract for the new season, with no wiggle room financially. As much as Clippers fans are upset with how free agency went, Lakers fans have to be livid right now.

GRADE: F

Memphis Grizzlies

Free Agency Signings: NONE

Free Agency Departures: NONE

The Memphis Grizzlies have not added any players in free agency, nor have they lost any. In fact, the only move this front office has made involved trading Ziaire Williams to the Brooklyn Nets. This is an incomplete grade for the Grizzlies right now simply because Luke Kennard remains a free agent. If they bring him back and do nothing else, the Grizzlies will be getting a “B” grade. However, if they do not sign Kennard, this has been a lost offseason for the Grizzlies, who are just looking to become whole again after all the injuries they have had to deal with. Perhaps they really think Zach Edey is the piece to put them over the top as Ja Morant returns?

GRADE: INCOMPLETE

Miami Heat

Free Agency Signings: C Bam Adebayo (extension), F Kevin Love (re-sign), C Thomas Bryant (re-sign), F Haywood Highsmith (re-sign), G Alec Burks

Free Agency Departures: F Caleb Martin (PHI), C Orlando Robinson (SAC)

Pat Riley is always aggressive when it comes to making his team better. Unfortunately, the Heat's situation became more complicated in free agency when Caleb Martin left for the Philadelphia 76ers. This means more pressure will be put on Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kevin Love, and especially Haywood Highsmith to carry the load.

It is going to be very interesting to see where the Heat receive production from on their bench this upcoming year. Will Duncan Robinson have a resurgence, or is he as good as gone after being included in trade rumors? Nothing happened in free agency for the Heat, but expect this organization to once again be busy in trade chatter heading into training camp.

GRADE: C+

Milwaukee Bucks

Free Agency Signings: G Gary Trent Jr., F Taurean Prince, G Delon Wright

Free Agency Departures: G Malik Beasley (DET)

One of the biggest winners in NBA free agency has to be the Milwaukee Bucks. To get Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince, and Delon Wright on minimum contracts is a steal for this front office, as all three players can be valuable pieces in the Bucks' championship pursuit.

Trent is a better two-way option on the perimeter than Malik Beasley, and Prince proved his worth for Darvin Ham in Los Angeles last year. Prince followed Ham to Milwaukee this offseason after the former Lakers coach joined Doc Rivers' staff. Expect to see big things from Milwaukee this year.

GRADE: A

Minnesota Timberwolves

Free Agency Signings: G/F Joe Ingles, G PJ Dozier, C Luka Garza (re-sign)

Free Agency Departures: F Kyle Anderson (GSW), G Jordan McLaughlin (SAC), G Monte Morris (PHX)

Fresh off their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2004, the Minnesota Timberwolves don't appear to be going anywhere given their top-rated defense and Anthony Edwards' surge to becoming a legitimate MVP candidate. However, losing Kyle Anderson is going to hurt this organization since they don't have a clear replacement for his two-way play at the power forward position.

It still seems like the Wolves are missing a reliable scoring option on their bench, and Joe Ingles isn't going to make all that much of a difference in that department. The losses in Minnesota outweigh the additions in free agency.

GRADE: C

New Orleans Pelicans

Free Agency Signings: C Daniel Theis

Free Agency Departures: C Jonas Valanciunas (WAS), F Naji Marshall (DAL), C Cody Zeller (sign-and-trade – ATL)

As far as the offseason goes, this has been a very interesting one for the New Orleans Pelicans as a whole. Dejounte Murray was acquired in a trade with the Hawks, a deal that resulted in the Pelicans having to give up a chunk of their depth with Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr. Cody Zeller was also included in this deal, but he and Jonas Valanciunas are going to be replaced by Daniel Theis and rookie Yves Missi.

The Brandon Ingram trade drama continues to loom large over this franchise, yet they appear willing to enter the season with the same core group, especially now that Murray is involved in the mix. With little depth on their roster and no real impactful moves being made in free agency, the Pelicans are all-in on Trey Murphy III, Jordan Hawkins, and Herb Jones leading the second unit.

GRADE: D-

New York Knicks

Free Agency signings: F OG Anunoby (re-sign), G Jalen Brunson (extension), F Keita Bates-Diop (sign-and-trade – BKN), G Cam Payne

Free Agency Departures: C Isaiah Hartenstein (OKC), G Shake Milton (sign-and-trade – BKN), G Alec Burks (MIA)

OG Anunoby was the New York Knicks' main priority this offseason. Not only did they re-sign Anunoby to a long-term deal, but then the Knicks were able to swing a massive trade for Mikal Bridges as well. After that, they agreed to an extension with Jalen Brunson, and the Knicks recently agreed to terms on a new three-year extension with head coach Tom Thibodeau.

What is interesting about the Knicks is that their frontcourt is weaker than it was last season due to the departure of Isaiah Hartenstein. As the Knicks continue to search for ways to add talent next to and behind both Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa continues to be their most likely solution. Although re-signing Achiuwa won't change their “B+” grade.

GRADE: B+

Oklahoma City Thunder

Free Agency Signings: C Isaiah Hartenstein, G Isaiah Joe (re-sign), F Aaron Wiggins (re-sign)

Free Agency Departures: NONE

Speaking of Hartenstein, he now finds himself with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 2023-24 season saw the Thunder win a total of 57 games and claim the 1-seed in the Western Conference. The addition of Hartenstein, as well as re-signing both Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, makes the Thunder a very deep team that is capable of beating any team in the league.

Quite honestly, Oklahoma City and executive Sam Presti had arguably the best offseason out of any team in the league, especially considering their move to swap Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso. The Thunder have size, depth, and scoring across the board, which is why they are true championship contenders.

GRADE: A-

Orlando Magic

Free Agency Signings: F Franz Wagner (extension), G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, G Gary Harris (re-sign), F Jonathan Isaac (extension), C Goga Bitadze (re-sign), F/C Mo Wagner (re-sign), G Cory Joseph

Free Agency Departures: G/F Joe Ingles (MIN)

This summer was all about retaining talent for the Orlando Magic. Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac, Goga Bitadze, and Mo Wagner all got new deals, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ended up being their key addition after recently helping the Nuggets win the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Magic finished last season ranking second in defensive rating, and the arrival of Caldwell-Pope may just make them the best defensive team in the league. Even with rumors circulating around the Magic potentially pursuing Paul George or Klay Thompson, KCP was always their top target in NBA free agency because of his defensive versatility. Between his shooting and perimeter defense, Caldwell-Pope gives the Magic exactly what they were lacking in the playoffs last year.

GRADE: B+

Philadelphia 76ers

Free Agency Signings: G/F Paul George, G Tyrese Maxey (re-sign), G Kyle Lowry (re-sign), G Kelly Oubre Jr. (re-sign), F KJ Martin (re-sign), G Eric Gordon, C Andre Drummond, F Caleb Martin, G Reggie Jackson

Free Agency Departures: F Nic Batum (LAC), G/F Buddy Hield (sign-and-trade – GSW), G De'Anthony Melton (GSW), C Mo Bamba (LAC), G Cam Payne (NYK), C Paul Reed (DET)

A few years from now, the Philadelphia 76ers may be kicking themselves for giving Paul George a max contract. However, this organization needed to make a move to signal to MVP Joel Embiid that they are all-in on contending for a championship. Signing George from under the Clippers surely sends this message, as does extending Tyrese Maxey on a max rookie extension.

Aside from these two moves, the 76ers have continued to add talent in free agency with the likes of Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson, Eric Gordon, and re-signing Kelly Oubre Jr. Kyle Lowry is also remaining with the team on a minimum contract. The Sixers needed reliable secondary scorers and shooters entering the offseason, and they have added quite a few of these players.

GRADE: A-

Phoenix Suns

Free Agency Signings: F Royce O'Neale (re-sign), C Mason Plumlee, G Monte Morris, F Josh Okogie (re-sign), C Bol Bol (re-sign), G Damion Lee (re-sign)

Free Agency Departures: G Eric Gordon (PHI), C Drew Eubanks (UTA)

There was no scenario in which the Phoenix Suns were going to let Royce O'Neale sign with another team in NBA free agency. Re-signing him was the first order of business for owner Mat Ishbia, and then the Suns turned their attention to finding ways to upgrade their roster with minimum-contract players.

Monte Morris replaced Eric Gordon, while Mason Plumlee is set to replace Drew Eubanks. It won't be long until the Suns look to move Josh Okogie, who is now under contract for $8.25 million this season, and Nassir Little, who is making $6.75 million. Believe it or not, this was a really strong showing for Phoenix in free agency, given the in-season flexibility they have created for themselves on the trade market.

GRADE: A

Portland Trail Blazers

Free Agency Signings: NONE

Free Agency Departures: NONE

The Portland Trail Blazers won a total of 21 games in their first season without Damian Lillard, the fewest this franchise has won since the the 2005-06 season, when they also won just 21 games. Although they acquired Deni Avdija in a deal that included draft picks and Malcolm Brogdon, the Blazers don't really have anything going for them right now.

A total of $165 million is being spent on this team, yet there is truly no focal point. Not to mention, they didn't have the capability to make any moves in free agency to try and upgrade their roster. This offseason as a whole has been a “C+” for the Blazers due to their acquisition of Avdija, but they've earned an incomplete grade for free agency simply because they didn't add or lose anyone.

GRADE: INCOMPLETE

Sacramento Kings

Free Agency Signings: F DeMar DeRozan (sign-and-trade – CHI), G Malik Monk (re-sign), C Alex Len (re-sign), G Jordan McLaughlin, C Orlando Robinson

Free Agency Departures: NONE

There is a narrative out there that DeMar DeRozan won't fit in with the Sacramento Kings. In all honesty, DeRozan going to the Kings is going to turn out to be one of the better moves made around the NBA during free agency because he and De'Aaron Fox are arguably the two best closers in the league. Last season, these two ranked second and fifth, respectively, in clutch-time scoring.

DeRozan is going to provide a much-needed scoring lift in place of Harrison Barnes, and re-signing Malik Monk was vital to the success of the Kings. With a little more depth and a little extra bit of firepower on offense, Sacramento is primed to get back to the playoffs.

GRADE: B+

San Antonio Spurs

Free Agency Signings: G Chris Paul, C Charles Bassey (re-sign), F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili (re-sign)

Free Agency Departures: NONE

Time is all that the San Antonio Spurs need. Victor Wembanyama is going to grow into a true MVP candidate, and now he has one of the best point guards in the history of the NBA passing to him after the Spurs added Chris Paul in free agency. Good luck to the rest of the league trying to stop pick-and-rolls with Paul lobbing the ball to Wemby! Out of all the moves the Spurs could've made in free agency to add a point guard, this was the best one, even if CP3 is on his last legs.

GRADE: A

Toronto Raptors

Free Agency Signings: F Scottie Barnes (extension), G Immanuel Quickley (re-sign), G/F Garrett Temple (re-sign)

Free Agency Departures: G Gary Trent Jr. (MIL), F Sasha Vezenkov (waived), F Mouhamadou Gueye (waived)

It is hard to count the Toronto Raptors out entering any new season simply because Masai Ujiri and this front office are always working the phone in attempts to add talent to their roster. At the same time, the Raptors are beginning to look like the Blazers in the sense that they have some talented players, with no clear image for the future.

Scottie Barnes is the focal point of the franchise after receiving a massive contract extension in the offseason, and Immanuel Quickley seems to be staying in Toronto as their franchise point guard. Everyone else on this roster is expendible, which is why the Raptors will likely build off a poor showing in free agency by once again being active on the trade market. Keep an eye on where Bruce Brown ends up being traded to, as Toronto is hoping to gain some valuable assets in a future trade involving the veteran swingman.

GRADE: C

Utah Jazz

Free Agency Signings: C Drew Eubanks, G Johnny Juzang (re-sign)

Free Agency Departures: G Russell Westbrook (waived), G Kris Dunn (sign-and-trade – LAC), C Omer Yurtseven (waived)

Lauri Markkanen is the talk of the town in Salt Lake City. There is still no clear answer as to if the Utah Jazz will be trading him before he becomes extension-eligible in August. Nonetheless, the Jazz, a team that has talked a lot about wanting to improve right now, haven't put themselves in a position to do so. In fact, it seems like they are waiting to potentially move Markkanen in order to actually build out their roster.

The Jazz had cap space this offseason, and they wasted an opportunity to go big-game hunting. As a result, they failed in free agency.

GRADE: F

Washington Wizards

Free Agency Signings: C Jonas Valanciunas, F Saddiq Bey, C Richaun Holmes (re-sign)

Free Agency Departures: G Landry Shamet (waived)

For the first time in a long time, the Washington Wizards have taken a much-needed step back to build for the future and accumulate talented prospects. Bilal Coulibaly was their first-round pick a year ago, and now the Wizards have added three highly talented rookies in Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George.

In free agency, Washington added Jonas Valanciunas and Saddiq Bey as two experienced options who can help the team grow during their rebuild. Whereas Bey replaced Avdija, Valanciunas will be a mentor for Sarr early on in his career. Don't be shocked if Valanciunas ends up being on the move ahead of the trade deadline, potentially bringing in more future assets for the Wizards to stockpile.

GRADE: B