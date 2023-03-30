Wondering what the game’s many charms do? Here is our guide to the various charms the player can find in Resident Evil 4, as well as their effects.
During their playthrough, the player will encounter Shooting Ranges. These Shooting Ranges, as the name implies, are places where players can shoot various guns at targets. Of course, this isn’t something that players just do for fun (although it is fun). The shooting ranges have different challenges, each with different weapons for the player to use. Depending on the player’s performance, they will receive Gold and Silver Tokens. The player can then turn three of these tokens in at a Gachapon Capsule machine. This awards the player with a Charm. There are also two charms that the player could get if they pre-ordered the game. Outside of that, however, the charms are unavailable.
Without further ado, let’s get into our Resident Evil 4 guide on the game’s Charms and their effects.
Resident Evil 4 Guide – Charms and Effects
Pre-order Charms
- Handgun Ammo
- +30% handgun ammo craft bonus frequency
- Green Herb
- +15% health recovery for green herbs
Legendary Charms
- Cute Bear
- Use 1 less gunpowder when crafting
- Striker
- +8% running speed
Epic Charms
- Ashley Graham
- +50% health recovery for green herbs
- Illuminados Emblem
- +20% melee critical hit rate
- Merchant
- 5% off weapon upgrades
- Rhinoceros Beetle
- +100% recovery item resale value
Rare Charms
- Ada Wong
- 30% off body armor repairs
- Black Bass
- +100% health recovery for black bass
- Chicken
- +100% health recovery for all egg types
- J. J.
- 40% off resources
- Leon w/ Handgun
- 30% off knife repairs
- Leon w/ Rocket Launcher
- 20% off the rocket launcher
- Leon w/ Shotgun
- +40% ammo resale value
- Luis Sera
- +20% weapon resale value
Common Charms
- Bella Sisters
- +20% magnum ammo craft bonus frequency
- Don Diego
- +15% rifle ammo craft bonus frequency
- Don Esteban
- +15% shotgun shells craft bonus frequency
- Don Jose
- +15% handgun ammo craft bonus frequency
- Don Manuel
- +15% submachine gun ammo craft bonus frequency
- Don Pedro
- +40% health recovery from vipers
- Dr. Salvador
- +20% rifle ammo craft bonus frequency
- Isabel
- +30% health recover for vipers
- Leader Zealot
- +10% health recovery for green herbs
- Maria
- +15% magnum ammo craft bonus frequency
- Soldier w/ Dynamite
- +30 attachable mines craft bonus frequency
- Soldier w/ Hammer
- +20% handgun ammo craft bonus frequency
- Soldier w/ Stun Rod
- +15% bolts craft bonus frequency
- Zealot w/ Bowgun
- +20% bolts craft bonus frequency
- Zealot w/ Scythe
- +20% submachine gun ammo craft bonus frequency
- Zealot w/ Shield
- +20% shotgun shells craft bonus frequency
Players can equip any combination of three charms on their atache cases.
That’s all for our guide on all available charms and their effects in Resident Evil 4. Resident Evil 4 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.