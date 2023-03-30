Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Wondering what the game’s many charms do? Here is our guide to the various charms the player can find in Resident Evil 4, as well as their effects.

During their playthrough, the player will encounter Shooting Ranges. These Shooting Ranges, as the name implies, are places where players can shoot various guns at targets. Of course, this isn’t something that players just do for fun (although it is fun). The shooting ranges have different challenges, each with different weapons for the player to use. Depending on the player’s performance, they will receive Gold and Silver Tokens. The player can then turn three of these tokens in at a Gachapon Capsule machine. This awards the player with a Charm. There are also two charms that the player could get if they pre-ordered the game. Outside of that, however, the charms are unavailable.

Without further ado, let’s get into our Resident Evil 4 guide on the game’s Charms and their effects.

Resident Evil 4 Guide – Charms and Effects

Pre-order Charms

Handgun Ammo +30% handgun ammo craft bonus frequency

Green Herb +15% health recovery for green herbs



Legendary Charms

Cute Bear Use 1 less gunpowder when crafting

Striker +8% running speed



Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Epic Charms

Ashley Graham +50% health recovery for green herbs

Illuminados Emblem +20% melee critical hit rate

Merchant 5% off weapon upgrades

Rhinoceros Beetle +100% recovery item resale value



Rare Charms

Ada Wong 30% off body armor repairs

Black Bass +100% health recovery for black bass

Chicken +100% health recovery for all egg types

J. J. 40% off resources

Leon w/ Handgun 30% off knife repairs

Leon w/ Rocket Launcher 20% off the rocket launcher

Leon w/ Shotgun +40% ammo resale value

Luis Sera +20% weapon resale value



Common Charms

Bella Sisters +20% magnum ammo craft bonus frequency

Don Diego +15% rifle ammo craft bonus frequency

Don Esteban +15% shotgun shells craft bonus frequency

Don Jose +15% handgun ammo craft bonus frequency

Don Manuel +15% submachine gun ammo craft bonus frequency

Don Pedro +40% health recovery from vipers

Dr. Salvador +20% rifle ammo craft bonus frequency

Isabel +30% health recover for vipers

Leader Zealot +10% health recovery for green herbs

Maria +15% magnum ammo craft bonus frequency

Soldier w/ Dynamite +30 attachable mines craft bonus frequency

Soldier w/ Hammer +20% handgun ammo craft bonus frequency

Soldier w/ Stun Rod +15% bolts craft bonus frequency

Zealot w/ Bowgun +20% bolts craft bonus frequency

Zealot w/ Scythe +20% submachine gun ammo craft bonus frequency

Zealot w/ Shield +20% shotgun shells craft bonus frequency



Players can equip any combination of three charms on their atache cases.

That’s all for our guide on all available charms and their effects in Resident Evil 4. Resident Evil 4 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.