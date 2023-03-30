Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Wondering where to get better weapons for your zombie-killing needs? Here’s our guide on all of Resident Evil 4’s weapons, how to get them, and what upgrades you can put on them.

Leon has access to a variety of weapons in Resident Evil 4, as well as various upgrades for said weapons. There are a total of 27 weapons that players can use in the game. All of these weapons have upgrades, which upgrade stats such as reload speed, ammo capacity, power, and more. Weapons also have an Exclusive Perk, which unlocks once players fully upgrade the weapon. They can also unlock a weapon’s Exclusive Perk by buying a ticket from the Merchant for 30 Spinels.

Without further ado, let’s get into our Resident Evil 4 weapons and upgrades guide.

Resident Evil 4 Guide – Weapons and Upgrades

Handguns

SG-09 R Unlocked by default Upgrades: Power: 1-2 Ammo Capacity: 10-18 Reload Speed: 1-1.4 Rate of Fire: 1-1.52 Exclusive Perk: 5x Critical Rate Total cost to fully upgrade: 304,000 Pesetas

Red9 Unlocked in one of two ways: After defeating the lake monster in Chapter 3, players become able to use the boat to travel over the lake. The player can then travel to a shipwreck in the center of the lake. A chest in the ship contains the Red9 pistol. If the player does not get the pistol from the chest in Chapter 4, the weapon becomes available for purchase at the Merchant in Chapter 5 Upgrades: Power: 1.5-2.7 Ammo Capacity: 8-16 Reload Speed: 0.85-1.25 Rate of Fire: 0.9-1.26 Exclusive Perk: 1.5x Power Total cost to fully upgrade: 384,000 Pesetas

Sentinel Nine Unlocked by purchasing the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition of the game Upgrades Power: 1.1-1.9 Ammo Capacity: 19-31 Reload Speed: 0.9-1.3 Rate of Fire: 1.19-2 Exclusive Perk: 5x Critical Rate Total cost to fully upgrade: 321,000 Pesetas

Punisher Bought from the merchant with 5 Spinels Upgrades Power: 0.9-1.9 Ammo Capacity: 12-24 Reload Speed: 1.1-1.5 Rate of Fire: 1.05-1.91 Exclusive Perk: 5x Penetration Total cost to fully upgrade: 279,000 Pesetas

Matilda Bought from the merchant with 10 Spinels Upgrades Power: 1.3-2 Ammo Capacity: 18-30 Reload Speed: 1-1.4 Rate of Fire: 0.9601.63 Exclusive Perk: 2x Ammo Capacity Total cost to fully upgrade: 358,000 Pesetas

Blacktail Bought from the Merchant for 24,00 Pesetas. Unlocks in Chapter 7 Upgrades: Power: 1.4-2.4 Ammo Capacity: 9-13 Reload Speed: 1.2-1.6 Rate of Fire: 1.19-2.2 Exclusive Perk: 1.5x Power Total cost to fully upgrade: 401,000 Pesetas



Magnums

Killer7 Bought from the Merchant for 77,700 Pesetas. Unlocked in Chapter 11. Upgrades: Power: 20-28 Ammo Capacity: 7-15 Reload Speed: 1-1.4 Rate of Fire: 0.81-1.16 Exclusive Perk: 5x Critical Rate Total cost to fully upgrade: 505,000 Pesetas

Broken Butterfly Bought from the Merchant for 42,000 Pesetas. Unlocked in Chapter 7. Upgrades: Power: 15-27 Ammo Capacity: 6-10 Reload Speed: 1-5 Rate of Fire: 0.9-1.33 Exclusive Perk: 1.5x Power Total cost to fully upgrade: 514,000 Pesetas

Handcannon Unlocked by beating the game on Professional without using Bonus Weapons (Chicago Sweeper, Primal Knife, Infinite Rocket Launcher). The player must start a New Game, not a New Game+ for this weapon. Upgrades: Power: 12-36 Ammo Capacity: 5-9 Reload Speed: 1-5 Rate of Fire: 0.52-0.65 Exclusive Perk: Unlimited Ammo Total cost to fully upgrade: 540,000 Pesetas



Shotguns

W-70 Can be found during the opening village sequence. It is located in a two-story house in the north of the village. Upgrades: Power: 5.6-10.1 Ammo Capacity: 5-10 Reload Speed: 1-5 Rate of Fire: 0.45-0.85 Exclusive Perk: 2x Power Total cost to fully upgrade: 352,000 Pesetas

Skull Shaker Unlocked by purchasing the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition of the game Upgrades Power: 5.4-9.07 Ammo Capacity: 2-6 Reload Speed: 1-6 Rate of Fire: 0.49-0.96 Exclusive Perk: 2x Power Total cost to fully upgrade: 364,000 Pesetas

Riot Gun Bought from the Merchant for 28,000 Pesetas. Unlocked in Chapter 6. Upgrades Power: 6.4-12.8 Ammo Capacity: 7-12 Reload Speed: 1-6 Rate of Fire: 0.75-1.1 Exclusive Perk: 1.5x Power Total cost to fully upgrade: 400,000 Pesetas

Striker Bought from the Merchant for 38,000 Pesetas Upgrades Power: 9-16.2 Ammo Capacity: 12-24 Reload Speed: 1-6 Rate of Fire: 1.13-1.57 Exclusive Perk: 2x Ammo Capacity Total cost to fully upgrade: 434,000 Pesetas



Rifles

SR M1903 Bought from the Merchant for 12,000 Pesetas. Unlocked in Chapter 2. Players can obtain a free scope with the rifle. Upgrades Power: 2.5-5.3 Ammo Capacity: 5-13 Reload Speed: 1-5 Rate of Fire: 0.42-0.53 Exclusive Perk: 2x Power Total cost to fully upgrade: 347,000 Pesetas



CQBR Assault Rifle Unlocked in two different ways Can be found in Chapter 10 in a Square Lock Box located in the south of the Library. Players must use the Cubic Device found in Chapter 9. If the player does not get the CQBR Assault Rifle in Chapter 10, the weapon becomes available for purchase at the Merchant in Chapter 11. The weapon has a 30% discount in Chapter 11. Upgrades Power: 2-3.4 Ammo Capacity: 20-32 Reload Speed: 0.8501.25 Rate of Fire cannot be upgraded (2.5) Exclusive Perk: 1.5x Power Total cost to fully upgrade: 430,000 Pesetas

Stingray Bought from the Merchant for 30,000 Pesetas. Unlocked in Chapter 7 Upgrades Power: 3.3-4.9 Ammo Capacity: 10-188 Reload Speed: 0.84-1.18 Rate of Fire: 0.73-0.92 Exclusive Perk: 2x Rate of Fire Total cost to fully upgrade: 416,000 Pesetas



Submachine Guns

TMP Bought from the Merchant for 10,000 Pesetas. Unlocked in Chapter 3 Upgrades Power: 0.5-1.1 Ammo Capacity: 30-70 Reload Speed: 1-1.4 Rate of Fire cannot be upgraded (2.5) Exclusive Perk: 1.5x Power Total cost to fully upgrade: 343,000 Pesetas

LE 5 Can be found in Chapter 13. Players must provide power to the Freezer to open it and get the weapon. Upgrades Power: 0.8-1.2 Ammo Capacity: 20-60 Reload Speed: 0.65-1.05 Rate of Fire cannot be upgraded (2.5) Exclusive Perk: 5x Penetration Total cost to fully upgrade: 353,00 Pesetas

Chicago Sweeper Unlocked by beating Professional with an A Rank (7 hours) Upgrades Power: 0.4-2 Ammo Capacity: 50-70 Reload Speed: 0.78-0.93 Rate of fire cannot be upgraded (2.5) Exclusive Perk: Unlimited Ammo Total cost to fully upgrade: 660,000 Pesetas



Special Weapons

Bolt Thrower Bought from the Merchant for 10,000 Pesetas. Unlocked in Chapter 2. Players can also buy the recipe for bolts. Upgrades Power: 1.2-2.4 Ammo Capacity: 3-10 Reload Speed: 1-5 Rate of Fire: 0.7-0.85 Exclusive Perk: 2x Ammo Capacity Total cost to fully upgrade: 299,000 Pesetas

Rocket Launcher Bought from the Merchant at varying prices (depending on difficulty). Unlocked at Chapter 5 Assisted: 50,000 Pesetas Standard: 80,000 Pesetas Hardcore: 160,000 Pesetas Professional: 160,000 Pesetas This weapon does not have any upgrades or exclusive perks.

Infinite Rocket Launcher Bought from the Merchant as early as Chapter 1 on a New Game+ file. The weapon costs 2,000,000 Pesetas but can be bought for 1,600,000 if the player has the Leon with Rocket Launcher charm. This weapon cannot be upgraded.



Melee Weapons

Combat Knife Unlocked by default Upgrades Power: 0.6-1 Durability: 1-2.2 Exclusive Perk: 1.5x Attack Speed Total cost to fully upgrade: 210,000 Pesetas

Kitchen Knife/Boot Knife Can be found all over the world. The Boot Knife has double the Kitchen Knife’s durability. This weapon cannot be upgraded. Players can use these knives to craft Bolt Thrower Bolts.

Fighting Knife Unlocked by beating Krauser’s transformed form in Chapter 13. Upgrades Power: 1-1.8 Durability: 1.4-1.8 Exclusive Perk: 2x Power Total cost to fully upgrade: 263,000 Pesetas

Primal Knife Unlocked by destroying all Clockwork Castellans in the game. Upgrades Power: 0.8-1.2 Durability: 1.6-2.4 Exclusive Perk: 1.5x Power Total cost to fully upgrade: 260,000 Pesetas



Weapon Attachments

Red9 Stock Bought from the Merchant for 9 Spinels Improves precision and shot grouping when attached to the Red9

Matilda Stock Bought from the Merchant for 12 Spinels Allows the Matilda to fire in three-round bursts when attached to it

TMP Stock Bought from the Merchant for 8 Spinels Reduces recoil and improves accuracy when attached to the TMP.

Scope Bought from the Merchant for 4,000 Pesetas Allows Leon to zoom in on targets when attached to weapons. Has two stages of magnification. Compatible weapons: SR M1903 CQBR Assault Rifle LE 5 Stingray

High-power Scope Bought from the Merchant for 7 Spinels Allows Leon to zoom in on targets when attached to weapons. Has three stages of magnification. Compatible weapons: SR M1903 CQBBR Assault Rifle LE 5 Stingray

Laser Sight Bought from the Merchant for 10 Spinels Helps when aiming Compatible weapons: SG-09 R Punisher

Biometric Sensor Found in Chapter 13. Players can use a Level 2 Security Keycard in the Incubation Lab to find this scope. Compatible weapons: SR M1903 CQBBR Assault Rifle LE 5 Stingray



That’s all for our guide on all available weapons and weapon upgrades in Resident Evil 4. Resident Evil 4 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.