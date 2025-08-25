ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 3 continues with a fight between Alik Lorenz and Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev in the light heavyweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Lorenz-Yakhyaev prediction and pick.

Alik Lorenz (6-1) enters his Contender Series matchup against Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev with an impressive finishing streak. He most recently submitted Ryan Parker with a rear-naked choke and has earned five wins by knockout or TKO, demonstrating his aggressive, fight-ending striking. On Tuesday, he aims to secure another quick finish against Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev to punch his ticket to the UFC with a statement victory on Contender Series Week 3.

Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev (6-0) enters his Contender Series matchup against Alik Lorenz riding an undefeated streak. He most recently submitted Jacky Jeanne with a rear-naked choke and Paulin Begai via guillotine choke, showing his slick submission skills and ground control. The Russian prospect will look to control the pace and impose his submission game to secure a big statement win over Alik Lorenz on Tuesday’s Contender Series card.

Here are the Contender Series Week 3 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Alik Lorenz-Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev Odds

Alik Lorenz: +700

Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev: -1100

Over 1.5 Rounds: +195

Under 1.5 Rounds: -260

Why Alik Lorenz will win

Last Fight: (W) Ryan Park – SUB R3

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (5 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Alik Lorenz beats Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev on Week 3 of Contender Series due to his relentless pressure and finishing instinct. Lorenz’s aggressive striking pace and powerful ground-and-pound create constant threats that can break down Yakhyaev’s defense early in the fight.

Lorenz’s ability to start fast and maintain a high pace gives him an edge, often overwhelming opponents before they can settle. His submission skills add another dimension, making him dangerous on the ground and hard to predict.

While Yakhyaev is undefeated and highly skilled, his more measured and tactical approach could play into Lorenz’s hands. Lorenz’s awkward and aggressive style forces opponents into uncomfortable situations, where his volume and physicality shine most.

Lorenz’s past victories demonstrate his capacity to capitalize on openings and finish fights decisively. His experience dealing with adversity and his sturdy chin help him absorb pressure and push forward.

In this matchup, Lorenz’s high-output, aggressive style and relentless pursuit of the finish give him the advantage over Yakhyaev’s more technical but less pressure-driven game. Lorenz’s ability to dictate the pace and pressure makes him the likely winner on Contender Series Week 3.

Why Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev will win

Last Fight: (W) Jacky Jeanne – SUB R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 (2 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev beats Alik Lorenz on Week 3 of Contender Series due to his superior grappling and control. Yakhyaev is a submission specialist with a solid wrestling base, able to take fights to the mat and dominate opponents with a variety of chokes. This grappling edge could neutralize Lorenz’s aggressive striking.

Yakhyaev’s calm and tactical approach allows him to adapt mid-fight, patiently waiting for openings to capitalize on mistakes. His undefeated 6-0 record features multiple submission wins, proving his ability to finish fights on the ground quickly and efficiently.

While Lorenz relies on pressure and power to overwhelm opponents, Yakhyaev’s well-rounded skill set and positional control disrupts aggressive game plans. He can frustrate striking-based fighters by controlling the pace and location of the fight, draining their energy.

Yakhyaev’s ability to impose his will on the ground and dictate the fight’s rhythm makes him a tough matchup for Lorenz. He’s likely to secure either a submission victory or a dominant decision by systematically dismantling Lorenz’s offense.

In this matchup, Yakhyaev’s grappling prowess and fight IQ give him the clear advantage to earn a win and move one step closer to a UFC contract.

Final Alik Lorenz-Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev Prediction & Pick

The matchup between Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev and Alik Lorenz is a battle of contrasting styles, with Yakhyaev’s technical grappling facing Lorenz’s aggressive striking. Yakhyaev’s undefeated record and submission prowess position him as a formidable ground threat capable of controlling the fight’s pace.

Yakhyaev is adept at securing takedowns and following up with dominant ground-and-pound and submissions, evidenced by multiple first-round finishes via choke. His wrestling base and fight IQ allow him to dictate where the fight takes place, potentially nullifying Lorenz’s power.

Lorenz’s aggressive style and knockout ability are dangerous, but Yakhyaev’s tactical patience and ability to avoid significant damage make him a tough target to finish. Yakhyaev’s skill at navigating pressure and turning it into grappling advantages favors him in a longer fight.

While Lorenz looks to impose relentless pressure, Yakhyaev’s superior control and submission game could wear him down. Expect Yakhyaev to take the fight to the mat early, seeking to end it with a submission or maintain control for a decision win.

Ultimately, Yakhyaev’s grappling dominance and strategic approach give him the edge, making him the likely to get a dominant win on the ground early to secure his UFC contract on Contender Series Week 3.

Final Alik Lorenz-Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev Prediction & Pick: Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev (-1100), Under 1.5 Rounds (-260)