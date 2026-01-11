For Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers, Saturday night at Soldier Field was a total system shock. After dominating the Chicago Bears for the better part of his tenure, LaFleur watched a 21-3 halftime lead evaporate into a stunning 31-27 Wild Card defeat.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the Packers' head coach didn’t try to sugarcoat the collapse. The disappointment was written all over his face as he addressed the sudden end to their season at the hands of their oldest rival.

“This is the greatest organization in the world, in my opinion, and it's very humbling,” LaFleur said via NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. “I'm certainly disappointed right now. I'm disappointed mostly for—well, not mostly. I'm disappointed for everybody that's associated with the Green Bay Packers. I'm disappointed for our locker room, disappointed for our fans, our leadership. Everyone involved with the Green Bay Packers right now.”

It is easy to see why. For three quarters, Green Bay looked invincible. Jordan Love was dealing, throwing for 323 yards and four touchdowns, picking apart the Bears' secondary. But the fourth quarter was a nightmare scenario. The defense surrendered 25 points in the final 15 minutes, unable to stop rookie Caleb Williams when it mattered most.

The Packers had no answer for the Bears' surge, watching a 27-16 lead disappear in the final minutes. Losing a playoff game is always tough, but blowing an 18-point lead to the team you’ve “owned” for years adds a different level of sting. LaFleur and Green Bay now head into a long offseason with plenty of questions to answer, while Chicago parties like it’s 1985.