Bear down, baby! The Chicago Bears exorcised their playoff demons in the most heart-stopping way possible. The Bears orchestrated a massive second half comeback to win 31-27 against the Green Bay Packers. After going down 21-3 at halftime, quarterback Caleb Williams did what he's done best this season: lead his team to another improbable come-from-behind victory.

The Bears notching their first playoff victory since 2010 feels great. The fact that it was against their most bitter rival, the Packers, while at home in front of their fans makes it even sweeter. It's no surprise that the Bears are feeling themselves after the game. Williams celebrated the occasion by grating a block of cheese, in reference to Wisconsin and their cheese industry.

Caleb Williams is LOVING LIFE after beating the Packers

It seemed at first like the Bears were going to have a miserable return to the playoffs. Both sides of the ball struggled, as the offense was not able to get any momentum and the defense was unable to stop the Packers' attack. Chicago quickly found themselves down 21-3 at halftime after a couple of crucial misses on fourth down.

Like clockwork, though, the Bears found their groove in the second half. The defense started tightening up somewhat, bending but never breaking. They were able to limit the Packers to just six points in the second half, though they were aided by a missed field goal and a missed extra point by Brandon McManus.

That was all the Bears' offense needed to bring home the victory. The Bears scored a whopping 25 points in the fourth quarter alone, roaring back into the game with three touchdowns, a field goal, and a two-point conversion. Wide receiver DJ Moore's go-ahead touchdown in the two-minute drill ended up being the game-winner.