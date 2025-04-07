ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Angels make the trip to Tampa Bay to face the Rays! The Angels have started the year playing well, while the Rays have been more inconsistent. This is a big series between these two teams. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Rays prediction and pick.

Angels-Rays Projected Starters

Kyle Hendricks vs. Shane Baz

Kyle Hendricks (0-0) with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on seven hits with zero walks and four strikeouts through six innings.

Away Splits: (0-0) 3.00 ERA

Shane Baz (1-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed zero runs on seven hits with zero walks and 10 strikeouts through six innings.

Home Splits: (1-0) 0.00 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Rays Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +136

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Angels vs. Rays

Time: 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest/FanDuel Sports Network Sun

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels struggled last season toward a 63-99. The offense struggled, finishing 28th in batting average last season, and the pitching has not been much better, either. Their offense is average this season, while their pitching is not much better than last season. Taylor Ward, Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Mike Trout, Luis Rengifo, Nolan Schanuel, and Jorge Soler should help this offense improve from how bad they were last year, especially after some of the injuries the Angels dealt with. On the mound, Jose Soriano, Jack Kochanowicz, and Kyle Henricks have been solid for the Angels this season. The Angels have the talent to be better than last season, but it remains to be seen if they can put it all together.

The Angels are starting Kyle Hendricks on the mound in this game. He has a 0-0 record, a 3.00 ERA, and a 1.17 WHIP. He allowed two runs on seven hits with zero walks and four strikeouts in his first start. Hendricks got off to a red-hot start after one game, and he will pose a big challenge for a Rays offense that has been great in their own right to start the season.

The Angels' offense struggled last season. They were 28th in team batting average at .229, and this season, they have a .234 average. O'Hoppe leads the team in most of the essential batting categories this season. He leads in batting average at .345, home runs with five, RBI with nine, OBP at .367, and total hits with 10. This offense has a tough matchup against Baz on the mound for Tampa Bay. He should be able to take advantage and slow down an Angels offense that has been unimpressive in their own right.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays were inconsistent last season, with an 80-82 record, and then they have a 4-5 record so far but have lost four straight coming into this matchup. The Rays' offense struggled last season, but they have started this year red-hot. The pitching has only improved after finishing last season in the top 10; they are a top-10 pitching staff to start this year again after a hot start. Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, Junior Caminero, Jonny DeLuca, Jake Mangum, Taylor Walls, Jonathan Aranda, and Kameron Misner. On the mound, Ryan Pepiot, Taj Bradley, Shane Baz, and Zack Littell make up a great pitching staff for this season. The Rays have a lot to like this season, and they have the talent to make some noise on their way to the postseason later this season.

The Rays are starting Baz on the mound. He has a 1-0 record, a 0.00 ERA, and a 1.17 WHIP. In his lone start this season, he allowed zero runs on seven hits with zero walks and 10 strikeouts through six innings in a Rays 7-0 win over the Pirates. Baz can potentially be a great pitcher for the Rays this season, and he gets a very favorable matchup against this Angels' offense.

The offense for the Rays has gotten red-hot to start the year. They are 10th in team-batting average at .256 after finishing with a .230 last season. Aranda and Lowe lead the team in most batting categories. Aranda leads in batting average at .333 and in OBP at .393. Lowe is also the home run leader with three, in RBI with eight, and in total hits with 11. The Rays have a great offense and should be able to score, but Hendricks will put up a fight, making this matchup the biggest X-factor in this game.

Final Angels-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Angels don't have a good offense, but I trust Hendricks to pitch well and keep this game close against the Rays. The Rays are better and should win outright, but the Angels cover on the road.

Final Angels-Rays Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels +1.5 (-146)