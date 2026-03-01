ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Sunday's NBA slate as we head towards the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division for this next showdown. The Philadelphia 76ers (33-26) visit the Boston Celtics (39-20) for their fourth and final game of the season, Philadelphia leading the series 2-1. Check our NBA odds series for the 76ers-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are sixth in the Eastern Conference following their latest 124-117 win over the Miami Heat. It marked their third-straight victory as they bounce back from a four-game losing skid, hoping to come out of this season series with a decisive 3-1 win.

The Boston Celtics are second in the East, trailing the Pistons by 5.5 games after trouncing the Brooklyn Nets 148-111 in their last game. They've also gotten hot with eight wins over their last 10 games, expected to even this series as the significant betting favorites.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

76ers vs. Celtics Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +8.5 (-115)

Boston Celtics: -8.5 (-105)

Over: 223.5 (-115)

Under: 223.5 (-105)

76ers vs. Celtics Key Injuries

Philadelphia: Johni Broome (knee – OUT) / Joel Embiid (oblique – OUT) / Paul George (suspension – OUT)

Boston: Baylor Scheierman (thumb – Questionable) / Jayson Tatum (achilles – OUT)

76ers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Boston Celtics are 19-9 at home. The Philadelphia 76ers are 17-11 on the road.

The Celtics have gone 31-12 as the betting favorites. The 76ers are 9-17 as underdogs.

The Celtics are 34-25 ATS overall, 14-14 ATS at home. The 76ers are 33-26 ATS overall, 19-9 ATS on the road.

The Celtics are 7-3 in their last 10 games against the 76ers. The 76ers are 6-4 ATS in those games.

The 76ers are 3-0 ATS in the last three games between these teams.

The total has gone OVER in six of Philadelphia's last seven games.

The Celtics are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

Keys to 76ers vs. Celtics Matchup

Each of the three games between Philadelphia and Boston this season have been decided by two or fewer points, both teams earning a win on the road. Given the current trajectory of the Eastern Conference, there's a very high likelihood the two sides meet for a four-game playoffs series. Winning this game at home would be a huge confidence boost for the Celtics, especially knowing Joel Embiid will due out due to injury. Defending home court in this situation is as close to a playoff series they'll get until the real thing.

The 76ers have gone a losing 12-14 in games without Joel Embiid this season as they'll have to overcome a lofty betting spread to win as underdogs in this one. Tyrese Maxey continues to be sensational and garnering MVP considerations, averaging 31.6 PPG during his last five starts. With or without Embiid on the floor, Maxey is guaranteed to find his buckets early and often. If VJ Edgecombe is able to contribute 20+ points as well, the 76ers become a scary offense to try and contend with late in games.

Still, the Celtics will have their own MVP candidate in Jaylen Brown, fourth in the NBA in scoring (29.1 PPG) and leading the charge each night for Boston. Brown is also totaling the highest rebounding averages of his career, averaging 7.1 RPG on the season and 10.3 RPG over the last four games. He's making a strong case for most valuable player to his roster and if he continues to add the rebounding in addition to his three-point shooting, voters will have to seriously consider him for the award.

Without Joel Embiid on the floor, the 76ers may struggle to find continuity and scoring within the interior. Maxey and Edgecombe are sensational handling the ball, but the Celtics possess the necessary defenders in Derrick White and Payton Pritchard to keep them along the arc and deny any easy drives.

76ers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

Without Joel Embiid, the 76ers will have a tall task in keeping up with the steady offensive output of the Celtics. Payton Pritchard and Derrick White has seriously elevated their player over the last 10 games and they should be the difference in home for Boston in this one.

While Philadelphia owns two of the previous three meetings, I expect the Celtics to bounce back with a resounding win this time around at home. Still, it's surprising to see such a wide spread in a series that's been decided by a bucket or fewer 3/3 times, so we'll side with the 76ers to cover the spread in what should be a much closer margin.

Final 76ers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers +8.5 (-115); UNDER 223.5 (-105)