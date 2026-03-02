ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

As the 2025–26 NBA regular season nears its final stretch, the Boston Celtics head to Fiserv Forum for a high-stakes Eastern Conference clash against the Milwaukee Bucks. Both teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back. That injects a layer of fatigue into an already physical rivalry. This marks the third meeting of the season, with each side defending home court in the previous two matchups. Milwaukee’s win was highlighted by Bobby Portis’ 27-point eruption.

The Bucks enter after a humbling 120-97 loss to Chicago. That's where Kevin Porter Jr struggled through a 4-for-16 shooting night. Meanwhile, Boston handled Philadelphia 114-98 behind Neemias Queta’s career-high 27-point, 17-rebound performance. With playoff seeding tightening and Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, Monday night feels like a defining litmus test for both contenders.

Celtics vs. Bucks betting odds

Celtics: -7.5, -110

Bucks: +7.5, -110

Over: 215.5, -110

Under: 215.5, -110

(All odds courtesy of Draftkings)

Celtics vs. Bucks key injuries

Celtics: F Jayson Tatum (Achilles)

Bucks: F Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Illness), F Giannis Antetokounmpo (Calf), F Taurean Prince (Neck)

Celtics vs. Bucks betting trends

The Celtics and Bucks are quite familiar foes. They have played against each other 72 times since the 2010-11 regular season. Historically, the Celtics have held the edge in those head-to-head matchups with a 40-32 record. That includes their most recent meeting, 107-79, at home in early February this season. In fact, Boston has won four of their last five games against Milwaukee dating back to October of the 2024-25 season. Homecourt, however, has been a strong factor in their matchups, with the home team winning 8 of the last 10 games between these two clubs.

Entering this game, the Celtics have won 6 of their last 7 games, with victories over the Warriors, Lakers, Suns, and Sixers. The Bucks, meanwhile, are reeling from back-to-back losses to the Knicks and Bulls.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, is 11–18 this season without Antetokounmpo. The Bucks remain competitive at home but have struggled to string together consistent performances. That's particularly true when forced into half-court offense without Giannis’ downhill pressure.

Several betting trends do indicate that some key players could have marquee performancrs in this game:

Bobby Portis has recorded six or more rebounds in each of his last 22 appearances against the Celtics.

Ryan Rollins has recorded four or more assists in 17 of his last 18 appearances with the Bucks as home underdogs.

The Celtics have won 16 of their last 17 games with both teams on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Jaylen Brown has recorded eight or more rebounds in each of his last seven road appearances.

2025 records:

Celtics: 40-20 straight up, 35-25 ATS; Bucks: 26-33 straight up, 27-32 ATS

Over/Under:

Celtics 22-38; Bucks 25-34

Keys to Celtics vs. Bucks matchup

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown’s volume:

With Tatum sidelined, Jaylen Brown has elevated his scoring output to 29 points per game. He must aggressively attack Milwaukee’s perimeter defense, which lacks a true lockdown wing defender in Antetokounmpo’s absence.

Nikola Vucevic in the paint:

Vucevic’s matchup with Myles Turner could dictate the rebounding battle. By pulling Turner away from the rim with perimeter shooting, Vucevic can open lanes for Boston’s guards to slash.

Derrick White’s two-way impact:

White remains Joe Mazzulla’s Swiss Army knife. His ability to disrupt Porter’s playmaking while facilitating transition opportunities will be pivotal. That's especially true in a game where fatigue may limit half-court efficiency.

Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner’s rim protection:

Without Giannis anchoring the defense, Turner becomes the Bucks’ primary deterrent at the rim. He must protect the paint and avoid foul trouble to prevent Boston from living at the free-throw line.

Kevin Porter Jr’s playmaking:

Porter, averaging 7.5 assists and 2.2 steals, needs a bounce-back performance after his Chicago struggles. Ball security and shot selection will determine whether Milwaukee can keep pace.

Winning the bench battle:

Injuries have thinned Milwaukee’s depth. A high-energy contribution from the second unit—particularly from Portis and Gary Trent Jr.—is essential to offset Boston’s balanced scoring.

Celtics vs. Bucks prediction and pick

Boston appears significantly more cohesive entering this matchup. Even without Tatum, the Celtics’ defensive discipline and Brown’s offensive surge have kept them firmly in the East’s upper tier. Milwaukee, by contrast, continues to search for rhythm in Giannis’ absence.

Expect a competitive first half fueled by home-court energy. However, Boston’s structured offense and rebounding edge should gradually create separation.

Final Score Prediction: Celtics 114, Bucks 110

Spread: Celtics -7.5

Over/Under: Over 215.5