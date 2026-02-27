ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we head to the Western Conference for the continuation of this rivalry series. The Denver Nuggets (37-22) will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (45-15) as OKC leads the season series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Nuggets-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets are fourth in the Western standings after beating the Boston Celtics 103-84 their last time out. They've alternated wins and losses over the last eight games for a 4-4 record, hoping to secure their first away against OKC on the road.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to lead the Western Conference following a 124-116 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The loss broke a three-game winning streak, but they'll be getting a number of players back from injury and hoping for continued success at home.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Nuggets vs. Thunder Odds

Denver Nuggets: +8.5 (-108)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -8.5 (-112)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

Nuggets vs. Thunder Key Injuries

Denver: Julian Strawther (toe – Probable) / Spencer Jones (shoulder – Questionable) / Jamal Murray (illness – Questionable) / Jalen Pickett (knee – Questionable) / Aaron Gordon (hamstring – OUT) / Peyton Watson (hamstring – OUT)

Oklahoma City: Branden Carlson (back – OUT) / Ajay Mitchell (abdominal – OUT) / Thomas Sorber (knee – OUT) / Jalen Williams (hamstring – OUT)

Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 24-7 at home. The Denver Nuggets are 21-11 on the road.

The Thunder have gone 43-13 as the betting favorites. The Nuggets are 9-10 as underdogs.

The Thunder are 31-29 ATS overall, 15-16 ATS at home. The Nuggets are 33-26 ATS overall, 20-12 ATS on the road.

The Thunder are 6-4 outright in the last 10 meetings with the Nuggets. Denver is 6-4 ATS.

The total has gone OVER in nine of Denver's last 12 games.

The Thunder are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in Denver's last six road games.

The Thunder are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

Keys to Nuggets vs. Thunder Matchup

The Thunder took the first meeting 121-111 earlier this month thanks to a game-high 34 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He'll be returning to action for the first time since February 3, so it's no surprise to see the Thunder significant betting favorites in this game. The Nuggets will be down Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson, who are averaging 17.7 PPPG and 14.9 PPG, respectively. Jamal Murray's ‘questionable' status could swing this game further in either direction if he's able to play alongside Jokic.

While the Thunder may be out Jalen Williams, seeing their MVP return during this juncture in the season is crucial in finishing the second half strong. During his absence, the Thunder posted a winning 7-4 record, but it's still a stern departure from what they're capable of when he's on the floor. Expect a big performance out of him as he's been eager to get back into action.

Nikola Jokic will have to be the Nuggets' main source of offense once again as he's averaging 32.3 PPG over their last three. He's also coming off an insane 35pt/20r/12a triple-double against the Golden State Warriors, so expect much of the same out of him without his typical role players around him in support. Christian Braun and Bruce Brown have been solid with providing a spark off the bench, but the Nuggets would greatly benefit from one of them taking the initiative and chasing buckets.

The most interesting part of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returning to the Thunder lineup will be to see their increased energy on the defensive end of the floor. They're much more cohesive and consistent as a unit when he's on the floor, so expect them to look much more like they team they were in the first half of the season.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

The Thunder owned this matchup the first time around thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and this game should see much of the same as he makes his first start in over three weeks. The crowd should be at a fever pitch to welcome him back as we should see that energy bleed into their play on the defensive end.

We can expect another big game out of Nikola Jokic as he may have to assume a do-it-all role with another triple-double effort. Their chances for the road upset increase with Jamal Murray on the floor, but the fastbreak speed and energy from the Thunder may be too much for them to handle on hobbled legs.

For our final pick, we'll roll with the Oklahoma City Thunder to cover this spread at home as we should see the total over hit, following recent trends.

Final Nuggets-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -8.5 (-112); OVER 230.5 (-110)